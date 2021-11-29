Katharine Hayhoe Energy Writer of the Year

Winner of the AES Energy Writer of the Year, 2021 Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World (Atrium/Simon & Schuster), earns this year's premier literary prize for energy. American Energy Society

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Energy Society is pleased to announce it has selected Katharine Hayhoe as the 2021 Energy Writer of the Year. Her new book, Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World (Atrium/Simon & Schuster), earned this year's premier literary prize for energy.

Saving Us is an accessible, multilayered look at the intersections of science, faith, and human psychology. It offers tools to open dialogue with anyone about how we all can play a role in pushing for change. Drawing on interdisciplinary research and personal experience, Hayhoe shows that small conversations can have astonishing results. And, at a deeper level, it challenges us to consider our own ambivalent attachment to, and overriding dependence on, the traditional energy order.

We are not alone in our admiration of Dr. Hayhoe. The New York Times calls her “one of the nation's most effective communicators on climate change.” She does so by rising above polemics. A Canadian, a Christian, a Texan, an academic, Hayhoe displays a degree of compassion that feels both rare and essential in our times. She acknowledges her gratitude for all that fossil fuels have given us in the last 150 years. But she also makes it clear we need to make some big changes quickly. And, she recognizes that technology and policy aren't going to solve as much as we wish, because humanity itself is simply not yet where it needs to be. Saving Us is our field guide on how to get there faster.

According to Eric Vettel, president of the American Energy Society, "There were a lot of great books about energy this year, but Dr. Hayhoe's contributions to the field, highlighted with the release of Saving Us, made the choice much easier. We selected her as Energy Writer of the Year for her intellectual rigor, her balanced treatment of competing ideas, her courageous approach to a difficult subject, her engaging storytelling, and for a lifetime of professional achievements.”

Katharine Hayhoe was grateful to win this coveted award: "It is an honor to receive this literary award from the American Energy Society. We share a belief that great challenges can only be solved when we are connected. Indeed, their multi-disciplinary community amplifies good ideas and effective solutions for the greatest impact. Considering the extraordinary challenges that we face today, energy needs the American Energy Society more than ever."

About Katharine Hayhoe: Katharine Hayhoe is the Paul Whitfield Horn Distinguished Professor in the Department of Political Science at Texas Tech University, Chief Scientist for The Nature Conservancy, host of the most viewed climate science TED talk, and author of more than 125 peer-reviewed abstracts and publications, Katharine Hayhoe conducts pioneering research on and application of high-resolution climate projections to evaluate the future impacts of climate change on human society and the natural environment.

Previous Energy Writers of the Year:

2020: Daniel Yergin, The New Map

2019: Vaclav Smil, Growth: From Microorganisms to Megacities

2018: Nathaniel Rich, "Losing Earth," The New York Times Magazine

2017: Meghan O’Sullivan, Windfall

2016: Mark Mills, "Shale 2.0"

2015: Coral Davenport, The New York Times energy and environment correspondent

About the American Energy Society: The American Energy Society (AES) is a non-partisan, energy-neutral, independent association of more than 135,000 global energy professionals spanning all sectors and interests. The Energy Society supports its Members and Friends through a variety of publications, services, and professional and business development opportunities To learn more about the Society visit www.energysociety.org.

