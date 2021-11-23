State of Oregon to hold hearing on prescription drug prices Dec. 8

November 23, 2021

Salem — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services will be hosting a public hearing on prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Oregonians are encouraged to participate in two ways.

Make your voice heard. The department set up a brief survey – http://dcbspage.org/RxStories – for consumers to ask questions and share their stories about rising prescription drug prices. Drug prices play a major role in health care decisions of Oregonians and the cost of many prescription drugs have steadily increased in the past 10 years. The department wants to know what questions you have about the cost of prescription drugs and how has it affected you and your family. Tune in to the hearing. The Department of Consumer and Business Services will host the public hearing via Zoom: http://dcbspage.org/RXDRUGPRICEHEARING2021. There will be opportunities to provide public testimony during the hearing. There will be invited panels on these topics:

Approval of Aduhelm for Alzheimer's

Patient assistance programs and co-pay accumulators

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directed the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.

The goal of the program is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.

