The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Fleeting” by Siobhan Duggan

Wilmington, Del. (November 23, 2021) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present artist Siobhan Duggan’s exhibition, Fleeting, December 3, 2021-January 7, 2022. Duggan was named a 2021 Emerging Artist Fellow in the category of Works on Paper by the Delaware Division of the Arts. The artist will host a free opening reception on Friday, December 3 from 5-7 p.m. The opening reception will be a stop on Art Loop Wilmington, the monthly self-guided tour of art exhibits in and around the city, which is making its return on the same evening after being shuttered for over a year.

Duggan’s work truly could be described as a visual love letter to Coastal Delaware. The artist’s exhibit of pastel drawings purely captures her fondness of the regional scenery, from farm fields to beaches. “My work is inspired by the varying landscapes and inspiring world that is Coastal Delaware,” she says. “I’ve always enjoyed drawing in quiet, open spaces, recording places I’ve been, connecting with my local community. I find it rewarding to notice those brief moments when the color changes in the landscape around me.”

Duggan’s technique reflects both realistic and abstract interpretations of her journeys throughout lower Delaware. “I’ve been exploring color, expanding scale, and experimenting with abstraction,” she says. “I’m focusing on fleeting moments of color as I travel Route 1.” This exhibit, Fleeting, encompasses those moments in between that she aimed to capture.

Image in banner: Intersection, Knit Together, June 2021, pastel, 12 x 23 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. All visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain 3 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

