Division of Highways declares war on rust to prolong the life of equipment

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways is prolonging the life of its equipment and saving money by undercoating state vehicles. “I chased snowplows most of my career,” said Kevin Linger, anti-corrosion manager for the DOH Equipment Division in Buckhannon. “The biggest problem we see is rust.” Linger spent 20 of his 32 years with the DOH as a mechanic, so he’s seen first-hand what rust and corrosion do to a vehicle. Four years ago, he helped set up a program to systematically undercoat DOH road equipment to extend vehicle life and save taxpayers money. The DOH chose a product called Fluid Film to treat the undersides of road equipment. The anti-rust and anti-corrosion compound was developed for the marine industry and offshore oil rigs. It contains lanolin as a main ingredient. Every year, the Equipment Division undercoats approximately 500 vehicles. The division has two truck-mounted spraying units that travel all around the state. Linger said the Equipment Division can undercoat 10 or 12 vehicles a day. The division also undercoats every new vehicle that comes through the gates.​