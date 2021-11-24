Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 43.40 Billion at CAGR of 22.36%, by 2028

Reports And Data

Video Management Software Market Size – USD 8.66 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 22.36%, Escalating demand for video surveillance and increasing awareness of IoT.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mounting concerns over security issues and the need for real-time video processing and surveillance are anticipated to create an increased demand for video management software, thereby propelling the market growth.

The Video Management Software (VMS) Market is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 43.40 Billion by 2028 from its valuation of USD 8.66 Billion in 2020, registering a significant CAGR of 22.36% throughout the forecast period. The rising need for enhanced security and the rapid adoption of the CCTV cameras and IP network cameras in the surveillance and security sector is creating an added demand for the video management software, in turn bolstering the growth of the market.

Video management software is an intrinsic segment of the surveillance and security systems, and it is responsible for locating and attaching to all the IP cameras on the network and provides a reliable and secure connection to the cameras. A VMS is typically a software component of the network video recorder (NVR) and digital video recorder. VMS provides additional features such as motion detection, distributed processing, audio, license plate detection, and point of sale integration, among others. A VMS may also provide alerts to the security personnel.

The ability of the video management software to cohesively work with various digital systems, increasing use of mobile applications for real-time access to the videos, and advancements in the technological sector, is further fueling the growth of the video management software market. However, the rising concerns surrounding the privacy and storage of videos and recordings are potential factors hampering the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of the Video Management Software market are 3VR Inc., Genetec Inc., Milestone Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies, Aimetis Corporation, Mindtree Ltd, Geo Vision Inc., Surveon Technology Inc., Imotion Security Inc., Video Insights Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Qognify Inc., and Salient Systems Corporation, among others.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

• The Video Management Software (VMS) Market is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 43.40 Billion by 2028 from its valuation of USD 8.66 Billion in 2020, registering a significant CAGR of 22.36% throughout the forecast period.

• The rising need for enhanced security and the rapid adoption of the CCTV cameras and IP network cameras in the surveillance and security sector is creating an added demand for the video management software, in turn bolstering the growth of the market.

• Video management software is an intrinsic segment of the surveillance and security systems, and it is responsible for locating and attaching to all the IP cameras on the network and provides a reliable and secure connection to the cameras.

• Video management software is a vital component of the security camera system that records and stores videos, collected through cameras and other sources, to a storage device, and essentially provides an interface to access the live video and recorded videos.

• A VMS is typically a software component of the network video recorder (NVR) and digital video recorder. VMS provides additional features such as motion detection, distributed processing, audio, license plate detection, and point of sale integration, among others.

• A VMS system generally incorporates electronic equipment like Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and Internet Protocol (IP). Video management software can also be integrated with several third-party solutions to provide a comprehensive view of the facilities and is hugely beneficial to law enforcement.

• The ability of the video management software to cohesively work with various digital systems, increasing use of mobile applications for real-time access to the videos, and advancements in the technological sector, is further fueling the growth of the video management software market.

• The data integration segment held the highest share and is anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years due to the extensive adoption of video monitoring and surveillance systems. Video analytics and mobile application segments are also presumed to grow significantly throughout the forecast timeline. This can be attributed to the extensive application of video analytics in facial recognition, motion detection, and retail customer analytics.

• The on-premise deployment model is anticipated to lead the market over the coming years, attributable to the cost-effectiveness of the deployment, facilitation of installation of multiple cameras over one network, and the easy deployment of the software.

• The IP-based VMS segment is presumed to lead the market over the projected timeline due to the increasing deployment of IP cameras owing to the plethora of benefits, such as affordability, HD image processing, and others, that they offer.

• The managed services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased need to improve operational efficiency and minimize capital expenditure.

• The government segment is presumed to garner the largest market share in the coming years due to surging demand and rapid deployment of surveillance systems in airports, ports, malls, and other public places to handle security and manage risks.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Video Management Software (VMS) Market on the basis of solutions, deployment model, end-user applications, technology, and region:

By Solutions (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Advanced Video Management

Video Intelligence

Case Management

Data Integration

Custom Application Management

Intelligent Streaming

Storage Management

Mobile Application

Security Management

Others

By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premise

By Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Professional

Managed

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Analog-based VMS

IP-based VMS

Hybrid VMS

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail

Telecom and IT

Energy and Utilities

Tourism and Hospitality

Education

Real Estate

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Video Management Software market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Video Management Software market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Video Management Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

