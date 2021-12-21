212Quest Organizes a Self-Drive Travel Quest to Portugal

Start the travel quest in Lisbon and end in beautiful Porto.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compared to its small size, Portugal sure packs a heavy punch on attractive tourist destinations. With lively beach spots, lush National parks, historic landmarks, and beautiful landscapes, this sun-kissed part of Western Europe is a delight amongst travelers.And to add more punch to this tour, 212Quest is including a series of competitive treasure hunts to give participants limitless entertainment and fun. Starting with a sightseeing tour in the energetic city of Lisboa, the treasure hunts will take participants through the best tourist destinations across 24 Portuguese cities. They will collect quirky items, find clues, eat local meals, and swim in blue-colored wine as they follow hidden paths to the final mystery destination. But, that’s not all. Participants also stand a chance of winning 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest’s first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.Interested participants can get more information about the Portugal self-drive travel quest by visiting https://212quest.com/ About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.