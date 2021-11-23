Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Expected to Hit USD 1254.05 Million at a CAGR of 16.55% by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market information by Wafer Diameter, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 1254.05 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16.55% by 2025.

Market Scope:

Silicon wafer reclaim is a multi-step process that converts a used wafer with numerous layers of different materials into a qualifying wafer. Sorting, stripping, lapping and grinding, polishing, cleaning, and inspection are the primary phases in wafer reclaim. The silicon wafer reclaim market is predicted to rise at a rapid pace.

Dominant Key Players on Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Covered are:

AlertLMicroTech Systems Inc. (US)

DSK Technologies Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Global Silicon Technologies Inc. (US)

NanoSILICON Inc. (US)

Noel Technologies Inc. (US)

Phoenix Silicon International Corporation (Taiwan)

Optim Wafer Services (France)

Shinryo Corporation (Japan)

Rockwood Wafer Reclaim (France)

Silicon Materials Inc. (US)

Kemi Silicon Inc. (US)

Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc. (US)

Silicon Quest International (US)

Nova Electronic Materials (US)

WRS Materials.ogic (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Multiple Factors to Augment Market Growth

The increase in demand for silicon wafers in consumer electronics is likely to affect the growth of the silicon wafer reclaim market. The growing rate of urbanization and industrialization, as well as the shrinking of semiconductor devices, are expected to fuel the expansion of the silicon wafer reclaim industry. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increased use of silicon wafers to assess process conditions and the quality of equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing processes are expected to boost the market growth.

Environmental Concerns and Lack of Awareness

The usage of chemical stripping processes in silicon wafer reclaim might result in environmental concerns and chemical exposure, which is a key impediment to market expansion. In addition, a lack of knowledge about the wafer reclaim process could stymie market expansion.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global silicon wafer reclaim industry has been segmented based on wafer diameter and application.

By wafer diameter, the global silicon wafer reclaim market has been segmented into 150 MM, 200 MM, 300 MM, and others. The 300mm segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the product from the solar industry. However, the 200mm segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR. The 200mm segment products have seen wide adoption in optoelectronic devices and MEMS circuits in the past five years.

By application, the global silicon wafer reclaim market has been segmented into integrated circuits, solar cells, photoelectric cells, and others. The solar cells segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The drift towards in high generation of solar energy drives the adoption of silicon wafer reclaim across the globe, particularly North America and Europe. The integrated circuit segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Capture the Greatest Market Share

Due to the rapidly increasing electronic industries in China, Thailand, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the greatest market share and achieve the highest CAGR in the silicon wafer reclaim market. Furthermore, increased consumer electronics demand and a shift toward alternative renewable energy sources drive the demand for silicon wafer reclaims.

Developing economies like China, Japan, Taiwan, and India are major contributors to market growth. The expansion is due to the region's expanding consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. The growing population, combined with rising disposable income, has resulted in a surge in demand for electronics and other renewable energy sources, which is propelling the industry forward.

The growing manufacture of microchips or chips for electronic devices, rising cost of silicon wafers, increasing urbanization and industrialization, and numerous government measures to stimulate the economy are all driving market expansion. Furthermore, the Indian government is establishing exceptional infrastructure in electronics manufacturing clusters around the country. For example, it has received applications from IBM and ST Microelectronics to develop semiconductor wafer fabrication units in Gujarat and Noida, resulting in market expansion in the region.

North America to Grow at a Rapid Pace

During the projected period, the North American market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The high concentration of market players, the simple availability of skilled technical experience, and the increase in the number of solar panel installations in the region are the primary drivers of market expansion.

