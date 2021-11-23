See The World for Good The Only Referral Service Helping People Sponsor Loved Ones
LA staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is launching a purpose driven service to reward referrals with sponsorship monies for activists, artists and athletes.
The staffing agency is launching meaningful service, See the World for Good.
Recruiting for Good is inviting professionals who are socially connected to make referrals that lead to someone getting hired (either refer a company hiring, or a candidate looking for a professional job). And earn 5% back on the referral to help your family and friends who are activits, artists, or athletes; achieve something great in their life.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Now, you can use your social network for good. Our meaningful service is specially suited for optimists who love to help their loved ones!"
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for career-minded talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises), and when work is unfixable (we even offer a confidential personal job search service). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
