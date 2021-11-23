Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,994 in the last 365 days.

See The World for Good The Only Referral Service Helping People Sponsor Loved Ones

Now, you can use your social network for good. Our meaningful service is specially suited for optimists who love to help their loved ones achieve something great #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Now, you can use your social network for good. Our meaningful service is specially suited for optimists who love to help their loved ones achieve something great #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Not all recruiters are created equal some of us work for GOOD. Let Recruiting for Good represent and help you land a job to use your talent for good. #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact www.StaffingwithaPurpose.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

LA staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is launching a purpose driven service to reward referrals with sponsorship monies for activists, artists and athletes.

Now, you can use your social network for good. Join us to sponsor your family and friends today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

The staffing agency is launching meaningful service, See the World for Good.

Recruiting for Good is inviting professionals who are socially connected to make referrals that lead to someone getting hired (either refer a company hiring, or a candidate looking for a professional job). And earn 5% back on the referral to help your family and friends who are activits, artists, or athletes; achieve something great in their life.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Now, you can use your social network for good. Our meaningful service is specially suited for optimists who love to help their loved ones!"

About

Recruiting for Good is inviting professionals who are socially connected to make referrals that lead to someone getting hired (either refer a company hiring, or a candidate looking for a professional job). And earn 5% back on the referral to help your family and friends (activists, artists, athletes) achieve something great in their life; to learn more visit www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for career-minded talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises), and when work is unfixable (we even offer a confidential personal job search service). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

See The World for Good The Only Referral Service Helping People Sponsor Loved Ones

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.