World-Renowned Storyteller and Multimedia Artist Robert Young Returns to Art Basel Miami Art Week 2021

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R7 by Robert Young is proud to present the Fine Art Photography World Premiere of THE CRUCIFIXION and NO FEAR at the 20th anniversary of SCOPE International Contemporary Art Show from Tuesday, November 30th - Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach Florida USA.

“Celebrating his new and diverse voice, SCOPE enthusiastically welcomes R7 by Robert Young to our 20th edition of SCOPE Miami Beach. Robert Young is an artist that stands as a critical contributor to both global politics and local community engagement,” declares Alexis Hubshman, founder of SCOPE.

In a prime location across from the Porsche VIP lounge (Booth: C013), the R7 by Robert Young exhibit will also be presenting additional photographic artworks from his award-winning Global Campaigns, UNMASK FEAR and YOUNG WORLD FACES.

“While I have enjoyed producing numerous large-scale public art activations in South Florida over the years, I’m excited to be returning to Miami to be participating in one of my favorite international art show, Scope,” exclaims Robert Young, Chief Storyteller and Global Multimedia Artist.

A particularly notable work being displayed is the world premiere of THE CRUCIFIXION. The self-portrait photograph features the projection of the original digital mock-up of Washington DC’s Black Lives Matter mural, now a monument – designed by Young on June 4, 2020, the day before it was painted onto 16th street in front of the White House.

This image is one in a series of works including “No Fear” going up for auction as part of Robert Young’s Genesis NFT Launch coming on the 2nd year anniversary of Washington DC’s BLM Plaza. Young’s NFTs are immersed in socially conscious storytelling from a global perspective. At the intersection of technology, currency and culture, this veteran creative presents artworks of contemporary historical relevance at the precipice of a new era in the consumption of art, the non-fungible token. Learn more at R7NFT.com

Young’s signature series and most recognized international visual arts campaign, YOUNG WORLD FACES began in 2009 and went on to become the literal face of the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games. It has been viewed worldwide through activations hosted by the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium for El Clásico Miami, the Fountainbleau Miami Beach Resort, Overtown’s Historic Lyric Theatre for Art Basel Miami Art Week 2019 and the Royal Ontario Museum for Canada 150, to name a few.

Robert Young is currently available for Television, Print and Digital interviews. Young will be in Miami and available for in-person media interviews from Saturday, November 27th - December 6th. His artwork is available for purchase at R7byRobertYoung.com

Media Contact: Fennella Bruce | Fennella@FKBMedia.com | 647.290.7610

About Robert Young

A multimedia storyteller with an unprecedented list of accomplishments behind and in front of the camera, Robert Young is highly experienced in the documentation, direction and presentation of strategic communications that serve the public interest.

Young has created, led and managed multimedia projects with accumulated production value in excess of $50 million. He has proudly donated his time and company services to charitable initiatives and organizations, helping them secure over $2.5 million in donations. Young has produced and executed branded interactive experiences and digital advertising assets for international engagements with operating budgets totaling over $3 billion.

His career in storytelling began in Toronto in 1993 with the launch of his live performance poetry series: All Truths Spoken Are Poetry In Motion, a safe platform for Canadian-Caribbean immigrant youth to share their stories. Young recently unveiled UNMASK FEAR at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre - the largest public art installation of Black photographic portraits in Canadian history. Visit RobertYoungIAm.com