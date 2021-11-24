Submit Release
Vegan Gastronomy Announces Third Year of Being Global Leader in Vegan Macarons

Vegan Supplier to Laduree Macaron Leader

Vegan Solution for 3 years”
— Jessica McKenzie
NAXOS ISLAND, GREEECE, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading Vegan Cooking Academy announced today that it successfully completed three (3) years of providing a vegan solution to the leader in Macarons, by shipping three years of products to world leader Laduree of France.

“Before this pandemic (COVID19) stopped the world we moved full speed ahead to provide Laduree the ultimate Vegan solution for replacing Egg Whites in their globally popular Vegan Macarons,’ said Manuel Lynch, CEO of Vegan Gastronomy. “We worked with leading chefs at Laduree around the world to develop a solution that could help them develop the high quality product they are known for around the world. We made it happen now for many years.”

The product developed by Vegan Gastronomy was developed by leading Pastry Chef Jessica McKenzie of the academy. “Looking at an egg white and the brilliance that Laduree discovered to make this the key to their product made us strive to develop a plant based solution with the same power as Eggs,” said Ms McKenzie. “We worked with ingredient suppliers all over the world to piece together a modern and sustainable masterpiece.’

The Vegan GERBET product is an egg white replacer that meets all the functions of an egg white and is named after the man at Laduree who developed the Macaron, Claude Gerbet of Laduree.

The academy teaches bakers and pastry chefs all over the world how to make Vegan Macarons in an ONLINE course or in person at their training facility in Naxos Island Greece.

About
Vegan Gastronomy the cooking school is located at www.VeganGastronomy.com
FreeFromThat is their product company that makes vegan allergy free powders for bakers to use in making Vegan Macarons. You can visit them at www.FreeFromThat.com where production of product in Barcelona Spain.

Telephone +30 698 3287020

Manuel Lynch
Vegan Gastronomy
