No Shortage of Santa at SantaSpeaks.com
Santa calling
Make Thanksgiving Dinner Extra Special with a phone call from Santa. Santa is ready for this Christmas Season as always at SantaSpeaks.comN FT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For twenty years Santa and his elves have been bringing joy, happiness, and surprise through live personalized phone calls to children all over the world. Never a recorded call, always live, active and in real-time. The reaction from the children is phenomenal. Santa knows their birthday, their pets names, where they will be spending Christmas day, what they liked last Christmas and most important what they want this year.
He also knows if there is a behavior problem. If so, he uses positive reinforcement to help the parent.
SantaSpeaks.com calls have helped classroom and corporate parties. Even helped with an engagement proposal. Also, it has helped find a new cell phone under the Christmas tree. The possibilities are unlimited.
Book a phone call, gather family and friends, turn the speaker up and get ready for a memorable happening.
Adults as well as kids enjoy the Live, Personalized phone calls. One parent wrote back saying “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. After the call everyone was so thrilled.”
For a new thrilling Christmas/Santa experience check out https://SantaSpeaks.com/ this year.
For more information about SantaSpeaks.com and Santa Phone Calls please go to https:SantaSpeaks.com or contact Santa Jim at 270-493-0281 or email Santa@apex.net
James(Jim) Pollard
Santa Claus Enterprises, LLC
+1 270-493-0281
