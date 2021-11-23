Railroad Crossing Repair on Broad Street in West Milton, Union County Tomorrow

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 642 (Broad Street) in West Milton, Union County, are advised a railroad crossing repair will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24.

The work will take place between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Motorists can expect lane restrictions while the work is being performed. The repair project is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel with caution in the area.

Motori sts can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

