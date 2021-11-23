Crystal Flush Creators of a 2-step treatment system for Nail Fungus launches an informative e-Book on toenail fungus.

With approximately 35 million people in the United States affected by toenail fungal infection, Crystal Flush reminds them of the potential dangers of ignoring it in a newly published e-Book.

“We believe that knowledge is power, and you have to understand what you’re up against to fight this condition,” Crystal Flush wrote. “Research has shown that this fungus doesn’t stop with your nails. It can spread to other parts of your body and cause further issues.”

Before enumerating the seven dangers of ignoring toe fungus, Crystal Flush made sure to educate its readers first on how to recognize early signs of infection and the main risk factors for developing one.

“The most common sign of toenail fungus is damage to your toenails,” Crystal Flush wrote.

They wrote that a weakened immune system is a risk factor for developing a toenail fungal infection.

“As with most conditions, a weakened immune system is a common risk factor. The fungus is a foreign element, so it is the job of your immune system to attack it when it first appears,” Crystal Flush further wrote. “If your immune system isn’t firing on all cylinders, it will have a more challenging time doing that”

As the main content of the informational eBook, Crystal Flash enumerated and discussed in detail these seven potential dangers of ignoring toe fungus:

Toe Fungus is Contagious

It Can Spread to Other Parts of the Body

It Can Cause a Lot of Other Health Problems

The Older the Patient, the More Dangerous It Is

It Can Affect the Patient’s Social Life

It is Correlated to Diabetes

It is Difficult to Treat and Cure

In each enumerated potential danger, Crystal Flush presented detailed statistics and facts to back their data.

Crystal Flush pointed out that the whole eBook is not medical advice and encouraged readers to seek consultation from their doctors for any health-related questions.

About Crystal Flush

Crystal Flush is a full treatment system targeting external and internal causes of onychomycosis. If you have a fungal toenail infection, it is likely that over-the-counter and even prescription medications have not been effective or have taken multiple courses just to start providing relief.

Crystal Flush’s 2-step treatment system, containing a clinically proven FDA-Approved active ingredient, is the only toe fungus treatment available that targets both external and internal causes of toe fungus, leading to the restoration of healthy toenails in as little as thirty days.

