Chifeng City held the "Best in China" Cultural Tourism Publicity Campaign

From May 19 to November 19, 2021, during a 180-day period, Chifeng Culture and Tourism Bureau of China held the "Chifeng Cultural Tourism Travels Miles" all over China.

/EIN News/ -- Chifeng, China, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 19 to November 19, 2021, during a 180-day period, Chifeng Culture and Tourism Bureau of China held the "Chifeng Cultural Tourism Travels Miles" all over China.

It is understood that this is a national cultural tourism publicity campaign with the longest duration, the widest coverage and the longest mileage in China.

May 19th is China Tourism Day. On this day, Mr. Fu Qiang, "Chifeng Cultural Tourism Promotion Ambassador", led a motorcade consisting of six vehicles, starting from Chifeng City, driving more than 25,000 kilometers from province to province, and passing through more than 160 cities, to have held 36 Chifeng cultural tourism promotion conferences in 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions of China, with several thousands of media reports. According to rough statistics, there are hundreds of millions of people at home and abroad who know about this matter.

Chifeng City, located in the eastern part of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China, is an excellent tourist city in China, with a history of 8,000 years and a land area of 90,000 square kilometers. There are many landscapes such as grasslands, deserts, stone forests, lakes, mountains and forests in the territory. Chifeng City is called "the epitome of Inner Mongolia tourism" and is an important destination and self-driving resort for Chinese people to travel in the north.

Chifeng Cultural Tourism Bureau hopes that more people will know Chifeng first and then travel to Chifeng, so it has launched a large-scale publicity and promotion campaign for the whole Chinese mainland.

From summer to winter, the motorcade of "Chifeng Cultural Tourism Travels Miles", which has never rested, reached the Tibetan glacier at an altitude of 5,620 meters, left a record at Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters, and held many donation charity activities along the way.

They held various promotion activities in large conference rooms, bars, cinemas and chambers of commerce of dozens of hotels in big cities in China, and publicized Chifeng as a suitable place for tourism to tens of thousands of tourists by means of video broadcasting, brochure sending, PPT explanation, on-site answer, cultural tourism product exhibition and live media broadcast.

COVID-19 pandemic occurred in 30 of the 31 provinces in Chinese mainland in the last six months, but they were not afraid or hiding. Instead, they faced difficulties, fought epidemics, braved severe cold and heat, overcame geological disasters, avoided traffic risks, and braved the wind and dew all the way.

For six months, it has engaged in activities in 31 provinces in Chinese mainland without omission, so that the brand image of Chifeng, a prefecture-level city, is familiar to more Chinese people.

This incident surprised and shocked the peers in the Chinese tourism industry! They didn't expect Chifeng City, an inconspicuous northern town, to have such courage and boldness, to take the lead in launching the feat of cultural tourism marketing in China and raise a new banner of city propaganda.

Mr. Fu Qiang, "Chifeng Cultural Tourism Promotion Ambassador", said that after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, they may go out of China to publicize and introduce Chifeng's culture and landscape in a wider scope, and welcome tourists from all over the world to visit Chifeng.

Contact:

Chifeng Culture and Tourism Bureau

themediacontact@gmail.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.