Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Booster Doses Now Approved for All U.S. Adults

For Immediate Release: November 23, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility of Pfizer® and Moderna® booster shots to cover all U.S. adults (18+). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also recommended this new guidance. The South Dakota Department of Health released the following statement:

 

While over 104,000 booster doses have already been administered in South Dakota, the recommendation to cover all those over the age of 18 is a welcome development,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “We know vaccines are safe and effective in keeping people from getting severely ill, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19”.

 

On October 21, 2021, the CDC expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to only cover those: 65 years and older; those over 18+ who reside in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or who worked or lived in high-risk settings. While the eligibility pool has been expanded, the recommendation to obtain a Pfizer® or Moderna® booster shot at 6 months or more after completion of their initial series, remains the same. For those who received a Johnson & Johnson® Janssen vaccine, the booster recommendation remains at two or more months.

 

Talk to your medical provider and determine what is best for you,” added Malsam-Rysdon.

 

As of today, more than 978,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Dakota. The percentage of those within the state having received at least one dose is 71%, and 59% of South Dakotans have completed their vaccination series. To find the most up-to-date vaccination information, including detailed vaccine numbers, click here.

 

To read the full CDC press release and announcement, click here. For latest news and resources on COVID-19, and other health related topics, visit DOH.SD.GOV

