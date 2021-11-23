Cannonborough Beverage Company expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cannonborough Beverage Company, a craft soda company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The project will create 22 new jobs.

Founded in 2012, Cannonborough Beverage Company produces craft sodas and mixers made from whole ingredients including fruits, herbs and spices.

Located at 1750 Signal Point Road in Charleston, Cannonborough Beverage Company’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity and production capabilities. The company also plans to add a commissary kitchen.

The expansion of the company’s production facility is currently in progress. Individuals interested in joining the Cannonborough Beverage Company team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

"We are very proud to announce this exciting milestone for the company. Not only will this new production facility allow us to expand our operations to keep up with growing demand, it will allocate newly renovated food production space for other food businesses and is an opportunity to give back to a community that has been so supportive of Cannonborough Sodas. The generosity of Charleston area businesses to share their space, knowledge and experience with us over the last nine years has made a big impact on the company. To be able to pay that forward to the next generation of food entrepreneurs in Charleston is something we're very excited about." -Cannonborough Beverage Company Co-Founders Mick Matricciano and Matt Fendley

"Today we congratulate a homegrown business – Cannonborough Beverage Company – on their success in the Palmetto State. We look forward to watching them continue to grow in Charleston County for years to come.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to attract investments from companies of all types, and today’s announcement by Cannonborough Beverage Company is proof of that. Team South Carolina celebrates their growth, and we look forward to their continued success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re pleased to see a local company not only expanding, but planning to source more agricultural products from South Carolina farmers. This is a great example of the teamwork that makes agribusiness our state’s No. 1 industry.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Our community has a passion for homegrown products, and we are excited to see what the future has in store for the growing craft soda market. Congratulations to Cannonborough Beverage Company on their expansion and establishing permanent roots in our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor