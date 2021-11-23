New one-of-a-kind family-friendly holiday experience opens in Seattle today and runs through December 24
Kringle’s Filling Station is a holiday experience with a photo op, holiday games and hot chocolate dispensing gas pumps
At a time when the people around the world are trying to get more fun and connection back into their lives, we want to spend the holidays sharing our joy and our imagination with our community.” ”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative, immersive holiday experience opens today in a vintage filling station on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue in Greenlake. Kringle’s Filling Station invites Seattle families to share the spirit of the holidays with Christmas’ first family. The experience includes a family holiday photo opportunity in a special sleigh, hot chocolate dispensed from vintage gas pumps, Holiday Ski Ball games, Holiday Karaoke and more.
— Gary Wichansky, Hotopp’s CEO.
Kringle’s Filling Station brings to life the mythology of the Kringle Family. Otis and Sparky Kringle come from a long line of tinkerers, mechanics, engineers, and craftsmen whose family history living in the North Pole dates back for centuries. Their kind spirit and love of giving drove them to use their almost supernatural skills to build machines that could make all kinds of toys and gifts.
Kringle’s Filling Station is the brainchild of Seattle creative agency, Hotopp Creative Studio, an award-winning entertainment design firm specializing in attractions, experiences, and live events. The company recently completed a major project for the NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken.
“At a time when the people around the world are trying to get more fun and connection back into their lives, we want to spend the holidays sharing our joy and our imagination with each other and with our community”, said Gary Wichansky, Hotopp’s CEO.
“Kringles Filling Station is our gift to our Seattle community. As a creative team it has been a joy to bring the Kringles story to life for children of all ages,” he said.
The company is no stranger to holiday entertainment. For many years Hotopp was the designer of record for the Radio City Music Hall Christmas spectacular in New York The team designed and produced more than 40 Christmas themed Ice attractions for Marriott hotels, The Queen Mary in Long Beach California, and the Sands Venetian in Macau.
The details:
Kringle’s Filling Station will be open 7 days a week from November 26 to Dec 24, 2021.
Location
8211 Aurora Ave, Seattle 98103
Hours of operation:
Mon – Thurs: 5pm to 10pm
Friday: 4pm to 10pm
Sat / Sun: Noon to 10pm
Tickets are available online
ABOUT HOTOPP CREATIVE AGENCY
Hotopp Creative Studio, an award-winning entertainment design firm specializing in attractions, experiences, and live events. Credits include The NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken, The 2020 Stanley cup playoffs, The Candy Cane Institute at Mall of America, Gaylord’s Entertainments ICE!, Antarctica, Empire of the Penguin and Electric Ocean at SeaWorld, The CW upfronts, Multiple studio set designs for ESPN and NBC Sportsnet, and hundreds of branded meetings, events, and experiences.
Janinne Brunyee
Sugarbird Marketing
+1 2063904566
