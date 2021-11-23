Enzymes Market Rise to lead With Increasing Use of Enzymes for DNA Diagnostics & Protein Engineering

Enzymes

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of digestive disorders, increase in demand for biofuels, and high prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global enzymes market. However, handling and safety issues regarding enzymes and constraints pertaining to chemical and physical properties of enzymes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use of enzymes in protein engineering is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

“Enzymes Market by Type, Source, Reaction Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global enzymes market was valued at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enzymes-market

Covid-19 scenario:

- The rise in demand for enzymes in nutritional & immunity boosting products and increase in consumer focus on household care has boosted the growth of the market.

- However, the companies have been witnessing obstruction due to intermittent supply chain activities and uncertain market conditions due to lockdown and trade restrictions.

- Moreover, the increase in awareness regarding preventive health and dietary solutions & formulations that support immune health over the entire pandemic phase has boosted the demand for enzymes.

The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, reaction type, application, and region. Based on type, the carbohydrase segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the polymerase & nuclease segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of reaction type, the hydrolase segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the transferase segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The global enzymes market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/708

The global enzymes market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme, Inc., Codexis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Global Research By 2030

Life Science Analytics Market Global Research By 2030

Diabetes Drugs Market Global Research By 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts