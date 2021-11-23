Submit Release
Annual Seminar for Tax Preparers to Be Held on January 13, 2022

The Office of Tax and Revenue will hold its annual “Tax Practitioners Institute” on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 9 am to 4 pm EST. It will take place online using the Teams platform. The seminar is free, but registration is required. Please register here.

At the seminar OTR will provide tax preparers a comprehensive presentation, with several speakers and an advance look at what’s new for the tax-filing season and for the new tax year.

Registration: Registered preparers will receive an email in advance of the seminar, which will include a link to use to join the seminar on January 13.

Do you have questions that you would like addressed during the seminar? Email those questions in advance, using the following email address: [email protected]. During the seminar, the presenters will answer as many of those questions as possible. (Please do not include any client-specific information.)

