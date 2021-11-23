Delaware Natural Resources Police Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Delaware Children

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, Master Cpl. Andrew Manning and a young donor show off toys collected by the Delaware Natural Resources Police for Toys for Tots. DNREC photo.

To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities nationwide.

Toys will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the following drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes, with donors asked to adhere to current mask requirements for state buildings when dropping off toys:

All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington and the First State National Historical Park in New Castle County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various locations and events throughout the state attended by Natural Resources Police officers.

For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys can be donated, contact officers with DNREC’s three Natural Resources Police units:

For more information, visit toysfortots.org. To donate toys locally or make local monetary donations online, visit county websites: New Castle, Kent or Sussex.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###