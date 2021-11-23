New Locally Owned Food Delivery Service In Northeast Philadelphia
U.S. Army veteran opens food delivery service in Northeast Philadelphia
Support Your Local Businesses! We're all in this together!”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time To Eat Pennsylvania is a third party food delivery service operating in Northeast Philadelphia, specifically in the 19111, 19124, 19149, and 19152 zip codes. Time To Eat Pennsylvania hopes to expand the geographical scope of their business in the near future, as our business grows.
— Douglas Besch
"Many local restaurants and small businesses are struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic." said Douglas Besch, CEO Time To Eat Pennsylvania. "I'm offering restaurants a cheaper alternative than the corporate owned delivery services," he said. "It helps the small businesses grow. The money stays in the area and doesn't go to the big corporations who don’t care about the community. I'm a local guy. I'm a little guy, but little guys can do big things."
Mr. Besch believes it is his patriotic duty to give back to his community.
"When I graduated high school and joined the army, I didn't know really what it meant to be a patriot." he said.
"Patriotism isn't just saluting the flag. It’s much more than that. It's getting out there and getting involved in supporting the local shops, restaurants and businesses."
