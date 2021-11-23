Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,994 in the last 365 days.

New Locally Owned Food Delivery Service In Northeast Philadelphia

Food Delivery at it's BEST

Your favorite restaurants delivered to you!

Yummy Food Delivery

food delivery, lunch delivery, dinner delivery

Let's Eat

U.S. Army veteran opens food delivery service in Northeast Philadelphia

Support Your Local Businesses! We're all in this together!”
— Douglas Besch
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time To Eat Pennsylvania is a third party food delivery service operating in Northeast Philadelphia, specifically in the 19111, 19124, 19149, and 19152 zip codes. Time To Eat Pennsylvania hopes to expand the geographical scope of their business in the near future, as our business grows.

"Many local restaurants and small businesses are struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic." said Douglas Besch, CEO Time To Eat Pennsylvania. "I'm offering restaurants a cheaper alternative than the corporate owned delivery services," he said. "It helps the small businesses grow. The money stays in the area and doesn't go to the big corporations who don’t care about the community. I'm a local guy. I'm a little guy, but little guys can do big things."

Mr. Besch believes it is his patriotic duty to give back to his community.

"When I graduated high school and joined the army, I didn't know really what it meant to be a patriot." he said.

"Patriotism isn't just saluting the flag. It’s much more than that. It's getting out there and getting involved in supporting the local shops, restaurants and businesses."

To learn more about Time to Eat Pennsylvania click here or go to:
www.timetoeatpennsylvania.com

Douglas Besch
Time To Eat Pennsylvania
+1 2153532503
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

New Locally Owned Food Delivery Service In Northeast Philadelphia

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.