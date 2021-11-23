Announcing Lokolil: New York’s Hottest Upcoming Bronx Drill Artist

Lokolil has recently launched his latest single, You Are My High.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world fraught with news about the ongoing pandemic, there is a light in the darkness – Lokolil , the hottest new Bronx Drill artist to hit the industry in recent times.Lokolil is a 21-year-old up-and-coming musician hailing from deep within the Bronx, New York. From a young age, Lokolil experienced dire hardships, living the street life in which he saw a great deal of violence and the subsequent loss of his friends and family. During these times of dire straits, Lokolil knew his life meant more than what he was born into and set his sights and talents on the bright lights of the music industry.“As a veteran of the streets, I’ve collected many stories from the hood that I knew I wanted to share with the world,” says Lokolil. “I’ve always loved music and the message it sends, especially Bronx Drill, which is one of the greatest breakout eras of the industry. Having spent a lot of my youth writing and playing around with lyrics to open up about my pain and experiences, I decided it was time to pick up a mic and make my mark as a professional artist…and I haven’t looked back.”What sets Lokolil apart from others in the industry is his gritty lyrics flowing over dope melodies that paint the dangerous scene that has been his life. Lokolil’s authenticity, combined with sample drill beats, has rapidly made him an artist that fans respect and connect to on a deep and personal level.Additionally, as a result of his profound talent, Lokolil has captured the attention of big names in the industry, including No Jumper, Kazi Magazine, Shawn Barron from Motown, and YouTube sensation BLOU, among others. In fact, his latest single, You Are My High, has already gone viral on YouTube with almost 300,000 views. Not only that, but the artist has deals on the table with major labels who see his remarkable talent for exactly what it is.Lokolil is currently managed by famous rapper, Fivio Foreign, the man who discovered him and who will be helping him dominate the rest of the year into 2022. Lokolil is definitely the artist to follow today - and in the future.For more information about Lokolil, please visit his Instagram page @OfficialLokolil About LokolilLokolil is one of the most anticipated new Drill artists in the music industry. Though he is just 21 years old, Lokolil has captivated the attention of some of the genre’s greats – many of whom are eager to see and hear what this talented artist will create next.Lokolil is a father of two with a focus on creating a positive and comfortable lifestyle outside of the hood for his children and mother.