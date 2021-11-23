Banyan Hires MasterCard’s Mike Minelli as EVP of Business Development
Minelli joins the Banyan team to focus on the Banking, Fintech, and Technology partnerships
SKU-level receipt data enables merchants, banks, and fintech apps to create amazing products and experiences for their customers...this will accelerate innovation across CX, loyalty, and analytics”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, has added Mike Minelli as the Executive Vice President of Business Development to focus on strategically developing new business and forging partnerships with retail clients.
— Mike Minelli, EVP of Business Development, Banyan
Minelli’s credentials include extensive experience in the financial services industry, data analytics, and software technology. More specifically, Minelli served almost 10 years at MasterCard in various capacities including Global Head of Partnerships and Mergers & Acquisitions (MasterCard Advisors), VP of Business Development & Commercialization (MasterCard Labs), and most recently, the Senior Principal (MasterCard Data & Services).
“Mike’s appointment represents a huge opportunity for the team given his leadership experience, deep understanding of the financial services and data analytics landscape, and knowledge of how to grow and scale businesses,” said Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “Mike’s unique perspective is invaluable and we are excited to welcome him to our team.”
At Mastercard, Minelli was responsible for managing sales teams, developing strategies for partnerships and go-to-market. Minelli and his team helped clients make data-driven decisions and innovate their organizations by harnessing MasterCard’s real-time, anonymized, and aggregated transaction data and software platforms.
“SKU-level receipt data enables merchants, banks, and fintech apps to create amazing products and experiences for their customers. We believe this will accelerate innovation across CX, loyalty, and analytics,” said Minelli. “There is a wealth of opportunity within the industry - and within Banyan - and I am excited to be a part of that change.”
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here