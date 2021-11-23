Automotive Dashboard Market Size, And Forecast | Key Players: ABB Group, Visteon Corporation, IAC, Dongfeng Electronic

Automotive dashboard Market 2021-2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. Market for automotive dashboard is segmented based on type, vehicle type, and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Dashboard Market Outlook 2030 -

The car dashboard is like a control panel to a computer, located in front of the driver. This is a comprehensive indicator of everything that happens in the car. From the beginning, the dashboard has become a part of every car. It displays instrumentation and controls for the vehicle's operation. At present, people not only pay attention to the technology in the dashboard, but also pay attention to the touch, appearance and overall feel of the dashboard. In order to make the interior more attractive, luxury car manufacturers have been providing dashboards with high-end interiors. Majority of the cars, which are being sold in United states, are featured with Alcantara fabric on dashboard. The United States currently accounts for 10% of Alcantara’s global sales. Europe’s share stands at more than 60%, while the Asia-Pacific region, along with other emerging markets accounts for nearly 30%. Dashboard may also include tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, gearshift position indicator, turn indicators, seat belt warning light, engine-malfunction lights, parking-brake warning light, indicators for low fuel, low tire pressure and faults in the airbag, low oil pressure, entertainment equipment & information systems and much more. Automotive dashboard market in Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to developing economic conditions, huge population, significant investment market and more consumption.

Browse Full Report with TOC @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-dashboard-market-A12237

The key players analyzed in the report include ABB Group, Visteon Corporation, Faurceia, Johnson Controls International Plc, Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim Co., Ltd, IAC, Dongfeng Electronic, Toyoda Gosei, and Fusioncharts

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The vendors in automotive dashboard industry across the globe is being affected due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn is affecting the automotive dashboard manufacturers worldwide. Majority of automotive dashboard manufacturers are facing major issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of cars as well. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commuters are mostly avoiding public transportation. Personal vehicle is considered a safe, convenient, and affordable alternative to public transportation. In addition, owing to the government restrictions on public transport because of social-distancing guidelines, travelers are adopting the personal vehicle as the mode of day-to-day transportation. Thus, the automobile industry is one of those industries that is poised for better growth post-Covid-19. However, the sale of automobile was dampened in the first quarter of 2020, as automobile stores were closed due to lockdown.

Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12602

Top Impacting Factors

Rising safety concern, rising demand for multi-function integrated dashboard, and increase in the per capita income are driving the growth of the market.

High cost is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive dashboard market.

Technological development, and integration of safety function can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive dashboard market trends are as follows:

Rising demand for multi-function integrated dashboard

With the development of technology, the dashboard may undergo major changes, providing a huge space for market expansion. The digitization of dashboards has become one of the important trends in the market, as these systems enable passengers to better control the vehicle, making it an attractive feature. Trends in the automotive industry, such as connected cars, self-driving cars, and electric cars, may shift the focus of automakers to interiors for product differentiation to increase market growth. The market for infotainment systems may be further strengthened by investment being made by automakers and tech companies. For example, Samsung Electronics had launched its digital cockpit for connected cars in collaboration with HARMAN. The platform combines 5G and IoT technology to enhance safety, comfort, and improve connectivity between vehicles and other technologies. Dashboard panels are expected to play an important role in connected cars, such as navigation, driver assistance systems, and automatic emergency braking systems. Thus integration of advance function in dashboard will drive the market.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12602

Rising safety concern

The adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, coupled with the increasing levels of electrification in vehicles, has been transforming the dashboard of both passenger and commercial vehicles. The role of the ADAS may become the main role of the smooth running of the vehicle and ensuring the safety, security and comfort of the passengers. Thus rising safety concern is driving the growth of the automotive dashboard market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive dashboard industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive dashboard market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive dashboard market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed automotive dashboard market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Enquire for Customization in Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12602

Questions answered in the automotive dashboard market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive dashboard market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive dashboard market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

