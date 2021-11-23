Automotive eSIM Market: Rise in Demand for Connected Vehicles to Drive the Market Growth

Automotive eSIM market report with COVID-19 impact analysis 2021-2030. Market for automotive eSIM is segmented based on solution, application, and region.

eSIM is a digital SIM embedded in a mobile device, allowing activation of a cellular plan without using a physical SIM card. It is a hardware chipset that is permanently installed in the device, on which the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can store their data through radio signals. Also, the size of the chipset is smaller than a nano sim and can be reprogrammed by the software, thus, eSIM provides all the services such as the physical SIM cards. Moreover, physical SIM cards in automobile have disadvantages such as high and low temperatures within cars, exposure to different weather conditions, corrosion and constant vibration from the engine and road conditions. Furthermore, eSIMs address many of these problems as the eSIMs are directly soldered into the vehicle making them more secure and resistant to the adverse conditions within vehicles. In addition, vehicle owners can swap between networks and use the eSIM for different purposes without having to change cards. eSIMs identify individual vehicles, encrypt communications, and ensure secure global connectivity for smart vehicle systems including eCall emergency solutions, vehicle telematics, navigation, and others.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-esim-market-A12783

The key players analyzed in the report include Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, NTT DOCOMO INC., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sierra Wireless Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, STMicroelectronics, and Telefónica, S.A.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the government in major countries have announced lockdown which caused numerous business shutdown. Moreover, due to lockdown the automobile production has also been halted. Thus, affecting the demand for automotive eSIM. Furthermore, due to social distancing norms and other restrictions there is unavailability labour required for hardware production which further delayed the manufacturing process. Since, currently eSIMs are mostly found in luxury vehicles but due to the pandemic disposable income of people has fallen affecting the demand of luxury vehicles. Automotive eSIMs play a vital role in autonomous vehicle connectivity but due to the pandemic R&D for autonomous vehicle has been halted thus further affecting the demand automotive eSIMs. Automotive eSIM market is an evolving sector which has been affected by the pandemic and is expected to recover post pandemic.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13148

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for connected vehicles, rise in demand for advanced features, and rise in demand for luxury vehicles is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, rise in cyber-attack and bad network connectivity can hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, government regulations regarding automotive eSIM, rise in use of Internet of Things (IoT) in vehicles, and rise in demand for autonomous vehicles act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Rise in demand for connected vehicles

The development of faster and more reliable networks, especially with the extensive rollout of 5G, accelerates IoT deployment. Due to this development, many vehicles are becoming increasingly connected, which is forecast to continue both in the commercial and consumer-connected car markets that will directly impact the eSIM market for securing crucial information, including IP address, and privacy of users. For instance, in 2019, global sales of connected cars with embedded telematics were estimated to have hit 28.4 million units. The rising number of automobiles on the world streets requires more smart forms of urban transport than the standard ones, and today’s smart cities are offering the smart infrastructure needed for the implementation of connected car programs. Moreover, development of 5G network is expected to transform mobile communications which will further drive the growth of automotive eSIM market.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13148

