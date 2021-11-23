Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Revenue Analysis and Growth Overview Report 2021-2027

Reports And Data

Rapid industrialization and the growing application in commercial and public infrastructure construction projects are the drivers for the growth of the market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane market is forecast to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased construction and infrastructure activities due to the economic growth, emphasis on protecting buildings and infrastructure from corrosion and other weather conditions, and the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are the main drivers of growth in the global below-grade waterproofing membrane market.

Lack of contractor awareness of the right type and quality of construction chemicals for sustainable structures is likely to limit the use of waterproofing membranes in the construction industry. Also, the volatility of the main prices of raw materials such as bitumen and polypropylene should lead to further market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a massive downward impact on the global Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane industry in 2020, the reason being the halt in the public infrastructure and commercial applications, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market do hold ground.

Also, supply chain disruptions and production shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for residential applications, which are a significant market, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.

Key participants include GCP Applied Technologies, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., BASF SE, Mineral Technologies Inc., Soprema Group, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co., Ltd., and Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The sheet-based membrane is estimated to remain the most dominant type during the forecast period. The increase in the use of below-grade waterproofing membranes and environmentally safe products would remain the primary driver for the growth of the sheet-based waterproofing membranes over the next five years.

• The positive-side is expected to remain the dominant segment of the global below-grade waterproofing market for the forecast period. At the same time, the blind-side is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in the same period, due to its suitability for zero property line applications.

• Commercial end-user is estimated to be the largest segment in the global below-grade waterproofing market over the forecast period, while the public infrastructure segment is expected to achieve the most substantial growth over the same period. The increase in high-rise building activities combined with a growing preference for foundations and basements are the main driving factors in the commercial building segment.

• The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions with a 6.9 percent CAGR due to rapid industrialization coupled with growth in infrastructure, particularly in China and India. Population growth and the urbanization of emerging economies are expected to increase construction activity, thereby propelling market growth.

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market on the basis of Membrane Type, Position, End-Use, and Region:

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Sheet-Based

• Liquid-Coated

Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Positive-Side

• Blind-Side

• Negative-Side

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Commercial

• Public Infrastructure

• Residential

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

