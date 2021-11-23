African Horse Sickness Treatment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on African Horse Sickness Treatment Market Report to 2031: Forecasts by Clinical Forms (Pulmonary Form or “Dunkop”, Cardiac Form or “Dikkop”, Mixed Form, and Horse Sickness Fever), By Diagnosis Tests (Laboratory Tests for Viral Antigens, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA), Reverse-transcription PCR assays, Serological Tests, Prevention Treatment, and Vaccines) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on African Horse Sickness Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has deleteriously affected all the countries and industries. Similarly, the African horse sickness treatment market is anticipated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of components. Also, unpredictable and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. Hence, the overall COVID-19 impact is expected to continue to moderate for the global key players operating in the industry.

Market Drivers

A Rising Cases of African Horse Sickness

The African horse sickness treatment market is expected to attain a significant growth rate due to the increasing incidence of African horse sickness among horses, mules, and donkeys. According to Statistics, in the last 7 months of 2020, there is an estimated 266 cases of African Horse Sickness has been reported. Hence, the demand for African horse sickness treatment is expected to increase on the account of the rising prevalence rate of African horse sickness.

Rising Focus on Immunization Programs

The rising number of non-government and government campaigns to spread consciousness regarding the significance of immunization to prevent life-threatening infections to animals, in turn, is anticipated to boost the global African Horse Sickness Treatment market growth. For instance, there was an epidemic of African horse sickness aka African Plague in Asia and has killed nearly 550 horses, nearly 12 provinces were affected by the outbreak. To eliminate the infection, Thailand's Government launched a national vaccination program, targeting to immunized all horses in 12 provinces across the country.

Furthermore, on 26th June 2019, Researchers at the Biopharming Research Institute (BRU) have developed a novel vaccine to aid to stop the disturbing effects of African Horse Sickness (AHS). The scientist from the BRU is producing it in tobacco plants.

Market Opportunities

Rapidly Increasing Health Care Expenditure

Healthcare spending has increased drastically in the U.S. in the past few decades. As per the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), healthcare expenditure in the U.S. upsurge near a trillion dollars between 1996 and 2015. The association told that healthcare expenditure in the U.S. during 2017 was around $3.5 trillion, i. e, $11,000 per person. These expenditures are projected to be $6 trillion—approximately $17,000 per person by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global African Horse Sickness Treatment market are Veterinary Serum, Onderstepoort Biological Products SOC Ltd. and Vaccine Research Institute

