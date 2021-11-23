Gutter Cat Gang Announces “Gutter Cat Gang: The Outpost” An Immersive Experience Revealing Gutter City at Miami Art Week

Gutter Cat Gang

The Gutter Cat Gang’s Virtual World in the Metaverse will Become an IRL Immersive Exhibit Featuring One of The Premier Blue Chip NFT Collections of All Time

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gutter Cat Gang (GCG), a leading NFT collection in the crypto space, has announced their long-anticipated event, "Gutter Cat Gang: The Outpost," slated to take place during Miami's Art Week at Ace Props + Studios located at 398 NE 78th Street Miami, FL 33138. In collaboration with Gutter Cat Gang partners and sponsors Sandbox, REEF Technology, Bar Lab, Nicky Diamonds of Diamond Supply Co., Lot 11, and Blackdove, the event will bring the metaverse into reality throughout the back alleys of Gutter City. The three-day immersive exhibition runs from December 2-4 2021, with events from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM ET.

Showcasing members of the GCG community, the event will feature a curated selection of rare NFT's from The Gang's members, among other NFT collections. These collections will be seen in the real-life space alongside numerous community-centric activities. Additionally, various auctions and displays by Pop Wonder, Felix Semper, Mark Watts, Pindar Van Arman, Gxng Yxng, ARTIS4LOVERS, Alien Queen, Mokibaby, and others will be available.

Thursday, December 2, 2021, | Unveiling of Gutter Cat Gang's Gutter City

-Beginning at 4:00 PM daily, the Kibble Klub, a themed social hub where the Gutter Gang can socialize and let off steam, will be open to the GCG community members + their guests. Kicking off with sounds by Spottie Wifi + Bun B, and Richard Vagner. Nearby, at the Gutter City SkatePark, the Diamond Supply Co. x Gutter Cat Gang Pop-up will unveil a LIMITED EDITION Miami Art Week Merch for purchase alongside the unveiling of an Exclusive Surprise for Gutter Cat Gang and Diamond Crypto Dunk Holders.

-At Carl's Contraband Van those who wish to partake can get their fix from friendly neighborhood Carl's Contraband, where Limited Edition Gutter Cat Gang Merch will be available for purchase, that is if you can find Carl's elusive Van.

-As the sun sets, the Kibble Klub will transform into Gutter City's Premier Venue. Opening night features Miami’s award-winning Party, Peachfuzz, “Your Girl’s Favorite Party”, set to take over Gutter City with a Miami Art Week special edition "Get Down" hosted by Nicky Diamonds of Diamond Supply Co. from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM at the Kibble Klub. Complimentary Kraft Kocktails prepared by Bar Lab accompany R&B and Hip-Hop music flowing from Peach Fuzz's usual suspects.

Friday, December 3, 2021 | The Inaugural Gutter Cat Gang x Miami Art Week Golf Scramble, sponsored by TBA

-Teeing off at 8:00 A.M. at Normandy Shores Golf Club on Miami Beach, consider a trip up to the attic to dust off your set of golf clubs because the Gang is hitting the links for their inaugural golf tournament, exclusively sponsored by TBA.

Friday, December 3, 2021 | Gutter Cat Gang Presents Social Bites with Diamond Supply Co. X Reef Technology x Lot 11

-REEF Technology will host an exclusive and private late-lunch featuring its limited-time-only "Bling Wings" from “Another Wing” by DJ Khaled and burgers with vegan options at the Diamond Supply Co. x Reef Technology x Lot 11 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM ET with sounds by DL Los de la Vega.

-Gutter Grub (GG), a collaboration between Gutter Cat Gang and REEF Technologies, the largest operator of delivery restaurants and parking real estate in North America, will be bringing a specially tailored selection of their signature bites from Burger Fi, Krispy Rice, and Another Wing by DJ Khaled. Guests can purchase these all day. GCG will also provide the community with complimentary vegan and traditional burgers from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM ET. daily.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | Gutter City Collateral | Four Exciting NFT Debuts

-Adjacent to her NFT debut and a presentation of her continuing body of work as an installation artist, Mokibaby, known for upcycling vintage TV'S + found beach plastics and archive videos, will teach you how to give your trash a second life + make unique collectible art using discarded items from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET. Four (4) exciting original NFTs encapsulated within Gutter City collateral will be available at an exclusive auction.

Other immersive experiences that will be part of the Gutter Cat Gang event at The Outpost for Miami Art Week include:

-Exclusive GCG back alley meet-ups will bring together sponsors and those selected for the best bites, hot releases, and insider introductions.

-Species Stretch Feeling tense after a long week? Release that tension with a species-specific stretch session.

-Gutter Cornhole Tournament hosted by Pawl Wall for all community members in Gutter City's back Alley. Saturday, December 4, 4:00 - 7:00 PM ET.

-Shrimp Society will host a private high-glass Gutter Dinner that will introduce Miami's community of Tech entrepreneurs to those visiting the Magic City. Expect other secret gatherings from more private street gangs to emerge from within the city.

Those interested in attending can learn more at: https://guttercatgang.com/gutter-cat-gang-is-bringing-you-the-outpost-at-ace-studios-for-miami-art-week/.

About Gutter Cat Gang (https://guttercatgang.com)

About Nicky Diamonds (https://instagram.com/nickydiamonds)

About Diamond Supply Co. (https://diamondsupplyco.com)

###