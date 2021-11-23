[PDF] Push-pull Closure Market Revenue, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors and Segmentation 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Push-Pull Closure Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Usage of These Closures in Several Sectors

Push-pull Closure Market, by Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Thermosets, and Others (Polystyrene and Polyethylene Terephthalate)), by Diameter (Up to 24 mm, 24 mm – 34 mm, 34 mm – 44 mm, and Above 44 mm), by End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027.

Market Overview:

Container closure is a wide range of methods and devices used to seal or close a container including a plastic bag, tight-fitting cover, cap, lid, connector, etc. Push-pull closures are commonly caps, lids, covers, plugs, or even a zipper. Plastic caps with snap-on or snap-off features are most popular and widely used. Other types include metal push-pull closure (for caps with snap-on features), hard plastic push-pull closure (for caps with snap-on features), and even plastic lids (for plastic caps). Most common uses include sealing vacuum bottles, air hockey bags, sewing boxes, water bottles, milk cartons, shopping bags, and medical kit bags.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global push-pull closure market include Global Closure Systems, RPC.M&H Plastics. Ltd., Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions, O. Berk Company, LLC, Closure Systems International, Inc., Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Global Closure Systems, CL Smith Company, Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG, Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC, and Closure Systems International, Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing incidence in the global food and beverages sector is expected to drive the growth of the global push-pull closure market. For instance, according to International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA), in 2019, the global food and beverages sector generated a revenue of around US$ 5,943.6 billion. There are several important benefits to using push-pull closure systems that have a sterile process and product standards. One of the most important issues in the Sterility debate is to maintain the sterility of biological products and biological/medical products from transfer into the environment. Containers and covers which fail to meet the sterility requirements are inadequate for applications in the pharmaceutical, health care, and laboratory environments. This means products and solutions will be less acceptable and testing will be less effective. Increasing usage of these closures in several other industries is estimated to enhance the growth of the global push-pull closure market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global push-pull closure market negatively, owing to halted manufacturing and a significant reduction in demand for non-essential and luxury services in the world. The pandemic also had a very mixed effect on the global packaging market, owing to shuttering down of physical retail stores in the world.

Key Takeaways:

• The size of the global push-pull closure market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8%, owing to the increasing usage of these closures for various purposes in several sectors such as pharmaceutical products, food and beverages, and essential items such as dishwashers.

• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global push-pull closure market, owing to the increasing incidence in the food and beverages sector in the region. For instance, according to the Food & Beverage Association of America, the U.S. packaged food market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1%.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global push-pull closure market, owing to the increasing investment in several essential and luxury sectors in the region, along with the prevalence of key market players.

