Womens Health Diagnostics Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth

The global women's health diagnostics market is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global women's health diagnostics market was valued at $13,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Gynecology is the main branch of medical science concerned with women's health problems. This includes the health related disorders, their screening and testing procedures. Women are highly prone to various cancers such as breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer. Other health issues include infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome, menopause, depression, osteoporosis, and obesity.

Factors such as rise in prevalence of various chronic lifestyle disorders in women, rise in female geriatric population who are more prone to several disorders, increase in adoption of point of care diagnosis, high demand for imaging and diagnosing centers, and support from government in promoting awareness about women related disorders.

The diagnostic tests segment occupied the largest share in 2016, owing to the high usage, applicability, and availability of tests for detecting various disorders in women. Furthermore, the accessories and consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The utilization rate of various women's health related diagnostics procedures for hospitals and clinics is high, however diagnostic and imaging centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of various types of health-related disorders.

Key findings of the Women's Health Diagnostics Market:

• Diagnostic tests segment accounted for around 55.1% share of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2016

• Diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

• Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for around 49.8% share of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2016

• North America accounted for around 33.7% share of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2016

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023

