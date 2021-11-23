PD-1 & PD-L1 Evolution, Competitive Landscape, Drug Utilization, and Market Forecast by cancer Types – 2021 to 2030
Navigating through Lines of Therapy by cancer; Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Squamous cell carcinoma of the head, & other Cancer types – 2021 to 2030GURGAON, INDIA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Thelansis’s competitive intelligence report, there are 117 PD-1 and 132 PD -L1 targets are being evaluated for oncolytic virus, cancer vaccine, cell therapy, T-cell targeted Immunomodulators in the year 2020 which are briefly covered in this report.
Evolutions of PD-1 and PD-L1, Navigating through Lines of Therapy; Competitive Landscape, Drug Utilization, and Market Forecast by cancer Types; Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Bladder Cancer (BC), Melanoma, Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Gastric Cancer, Breast cancer, Colorectal cancer, and Other Cancer types – 2021 to 2030
PD-1/ PD-L1 achieved approximately 22% to 45% of overall response rates (ORR) in melanoma, 25% to 62% in NSCLC, ~19% in SCLC, 43% to 71% in lymphoma, 21% to 50% in urothelial carcinoma, ~20% in hepatocellular carcinoma, 32% to 50% in high microsatellite instability (MSI-H) tumors, and over 50% in Merkel cell or renal cell carcinomas. Solid commercial success has also been attained with the clinical achievements, as Keytruda alone has generated over $11BN and Opdivo generated another $8.5BN in sales worldwide in 2020.
Key segments: T-Cell Targeted Immunotherapy, Cell Therapy, Cancer Vaccines, Oncolytic Virus, CD3-targeted antibody, and Other Immunomodulators
Potential patient pool and Utilization of Immunotherapy
Cancer segment: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), Bladder Cancer (BC), Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), Gastric Cancer, Colorectal cancer, and Other cancer types, Melanoma, PMBCL, urothelial carcinoma, microsatellite instability-high cancer, and endometrial carcinoma
Patient Segmentation: Incidence, Prevalence (Survival adjusted), Stage wise segmentation (Localized, Regional, Distant, and Unknown), Treated population-based o Lines of Therapy (LoT1, LoT2, LoT3)
Endpoints: I/ O Treated pool LoT 1L+, Responder, Non- responder, Overall Response Rate
Investment risk analysis:
Novel biologic development is inherent with a risk of non-standardized nature. Clinical trials always carry a risk of failure in demonstrate significantly enough levels of efficacy or safety in current or future clinical trials. Risk analysis; Clinical development risk, Regulatory and approval risk, Commercialization risks, Competitive risk, financial risk (NPV, eNPV and IRR)
Competitive Landscape PD-1 & PD-L1
Competitive landscape includes country specific approved (Indications and Key Efficacy (ORR, CR, mDOR (months), mPFS (months), mOS (months)) as well as pipeline therapies; PD-1 & PD-L1 Agents in the Current Global Drug Development Pipeline. Any asset/ product specific designation or review such as Orphan drug designation, Fast track, Priority review, Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Accelerated Approval are being tracked and supplemented with analyst commentary.
Clinical Trial Assessment-
Detailed clinical trial data analysis and key product positioning includes trial design, primary outcomes, secondary outcomes, dosing and schedules, inclusion and exclusion criteria, recruitment status and essentially covers the reported adverse events. Majorly the trial analysis helps in determining the potential of the key assets as well as their probable filing and launch date.
Market Access and Payers perspective:
From the payer’s perspective majorly focused on wide range of treatment options off course cost savings is the major concern. In coming year, the PD-1 and PD-L1 could change dramatically treatment landscape dramatically based on strong clinical outcomes data which have great evidence on managing the clinical outcomes
Geography Covered
North America- United States and Canada
Europe- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
Other countries- Japan & China
Study Period: 2020-2030
Current Clinical Practice and Treatment Algorithm
Country-specific current clinical practice, the standard of care, and significant limitations around addressing the unmet needs are being covered under this section of the study. Retrospective analysis and bench-marking of clinical study outcomes are being presented in terms of Pr-treatment & post-treatment clinical and demographic patient characteristics. Essentially the evolution of the current competitive landscape and its impact on the future treatment paradigm is being well covered under this section.
KOL Insights:
KOLs across 8 MM market from center of Excellence/ Public/ Private hospitals participated in the study. Insights around current treatment landscape, epidemiology, clinical characteristics, future treatment paradigm and Unmet needs
Market Forecast: Patient Based Forecast Model (MS. Excel Based Automated Dashboard)
- Data Inputs with sourcing
- Market Event and Product Event
- Country specific Forecast Model
- Market uptake and patient share uptake
- Attribute Analysis
- Analog Analysis
- Disease burden and pricing scenario
- Summary and Insights
Unmet Medical Needs Overview-
This report presents the most important clinical unmet needs in the treatment, according to Thelansis research and analysis. Other important unmet needs identified through our research, include decreased cost burden on patients, improved administration convenience, and improved patient compliance.
About Thelansis:
Thelansis is specialized in pharmaceutical market research and market Insight Report Company, published report across the therapeutic area which includes both rare / ultra-rare and mainstream indication. Over the period of time, we have built a strong repository of 6,000+ Bio-pharma reports which essentially covers Epidemiology study and Market forecasting based on the KOL opinions. Competitive intelligence and track of trial result throughout the phases of development executed by a team of a mix of Scientific and Business backgrounds. As an organization, the major focus is to provide real-world data evidence and market insight to pharmaceutical companies for their decision-making.
