Ocho Sur Was Publicly Recognized by DIRESA for Their Support in Fighting Against COVID-19
The Company, with its more than 1,800 workers, reaffirms its commitment to work with the Ucayali Regional Government, in its efforts to combat spread and the impacts of Covid-19.”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocho Sur Corporate Group (“OCHO SUR”), devoted to the sustainable production of palm products and by-products in Ucayali, was publicly recognized by the Peruvian Regional Health Directorate (DIRESA) of Ucayali for its valuable support in the joint effort to fight against Covid-19 in the Nueva Requena native communities.
The award was presented to OCHO SUR by Juan Carlos Salas Suárez, Regional Director of DIRESA, who praised the strategic alliance with OCHO SUR which assists them in carrying out comprehensive health campaigns for the benefit of the communities in the district of Nueva Requena.
“The joint work is now being executed and has not finished yet. We take this break to express our acknowledgment for OCHO SUR’s outstanding cooperation”, declared the Regional Health Director of Ucayali. “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate this private company (Ocho Sur) for its concern about the population that surround its operations and for its own workers as well.”
Afterwards Salas Suárez delivered an Acknowledgment Diploma to OCHO SUR for “its valuable cooperation with DIRESA for Covid-19 pandemic control in the native communities of the district of Nueva Requena, as well as for the comprehensive health assessment and protection of the company’s own workers.”
OCHO SUR Chief Executive Officer, Michael Spoor, received the diploma, thanked DIRESA for the work that the dedicated team of DIRESA do for the people of the region and for the acknowledgment of the contribution that OCHO SUR makes to this life saving work in the outlying communities of the region. He then emphasized OCHO SUR’s corporate commitment to improving the wellbeing and quality of life of the people in the 23 neighboring communities and to continue to work in cooperation with the government authorities for the protection of their health.
The senior officer remarked that the Company, with its more than 1,800 workers, reaffirms its commitment to work with the Ucayali Regional Government, in its efforts to combat spread and the impacts of Covid-19.
Moreover, Michael Spoor gave thanks to DIRESA for its acknowledgment of OCHO SUR’s outstanding management of Covid-19 with the company’s own workers, in compliance with all the bio-safety protocols required by national health authorities.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading corporate group devoted to the sustainable production of palm products and by-products in Ucayali, Perú. Incorporated in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agriculture and industrial palm oil activities that protects the environment, the people and promotes inclusive economic development. Learn more about Ocho Sur at www.ochosur.com or follow us on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2cZi8GC9qEU1623Xc6SQ3w
