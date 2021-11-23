Strobe and Beacons Market 2021 Growth, Size, Share, Trends | Market registering a CAGR of 5.64% by 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Strobe and Beacons market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Strobe and Beacons market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global strobe and beacons market was valued at US$ 1.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Growing demand for such device from traffic signaling, mining safety systems, earthquake warning system, and fire alarms applications are expected to drive growth of the market. They are majorly used to reduce the losses during natural disasters such as earthquake, hurricanes, volcano, and others as they are used as a signaling device. Thus growing demand for such device as an attention-getting device and warn of a possible hazard is fostering growth of the strobe and beacons market.

Increasing partnership among key players is again expected to foster growth of the market. For instance, in June 2018, TOMAR Electronics and Carson Manufacturing entered into a partnership for developing audible sirens for emergency vehicles.

Major Key players in this Market:

PATLITE Corporation, WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG, Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries), Federal Signal, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric, Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Tomar Electronics, ECCO SAFETY GROUP, Auer Signal, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Mircom, and Emerson Electric Co. among others.

Strobe and Beacons Market Segmentation

By product type:

LED Strobe Beacons

Gas Strobe Beacons

By end-use industry:

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Manufacturing/Machine Building

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Commercial and Civil

Others

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Takeaways:

The strobe and beacons market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for signaling audible and visual devices as a safety device

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast owing to presence of prominent market players in the region such as Honeywell International Inc., Tomar Electronics, and others.

