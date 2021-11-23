Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Global Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2026 | Industry Development History, Business Prospect, Trend, Key Manufacturers, Price, Supply Demand, Growth Factor and End User Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Analysis and Insights 2021-2026:

Global “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market.

In 2019, the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market size was US$ 5543.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7620.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Under this abstract definition, a variety of types and styles are available to consumers in the market and still developing. This paper follows the mainstream definition and mainly focuses on the Chinese market. Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric bicycle, electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China.

Hence, the in this report, the statistics mainly focus on the following several kinds including E-motorcycles, E-bicycles and E-scooters etc.

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry.

The major players in the market include:

Yadea

AIMA

Lvyuan

Sunra

TAILG

Lima

BYVIN

Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

Wuyang Honda

HONG ER DA

Lvjia

Slane

Opai Electric

Supaq

Xiaodao Ebike

Sykee

Aucma EV

Accell Group

Terra Motor

Govecs

Gazelle

ZEV

Zero Motorcycles

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

E-Commerce

Retail Store

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

What was the size of the emerging Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

What are the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry?

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market provides information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

