Tea Market to rise at CAGR of 5.0% through 2027 | Starbucks Corporation, Wissotzky Tea, The Republic of Tea

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tea market valued US$ 17,420.30 Mn in terms of revenue in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

Tea is a fragrant drink made from the Camellia Sinensis plant. It is one among the world's most popular beverages. The most popular teas are black and green teas, with herbal tea gaining popularity. Tea is considered a healthy beverage since it contains a variety of powerful antioxidants as well as minerals including potassium, manganese, magnesium, and calcium. Tea use on a regular basis helps to minimise cell damage caused by free radicals, lower cholesterol levels, and promote healthy weight loss.

Market Dynamics

Due to the presence of tea culture in the emerging market, tea has become extremely popular. In addition, increased health consciousness and disposable affluence have encouraged the growth of the tea market. The introduction of additional beneficial components in tea by various industry competitors is another element driving the market's expansion.

The key limitations for this market are rising coffee consumption trends and fluctuating raw material prices caused by unforeseen weather conditions. On the contrary, as demand for herbal tea grows and new flavours and varieties of tea are launched, the tea market is likely to expand.

Global Tea Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Market Opportunities

Key manufacturers' aggressive advertising and promotion operations are projected to provide the industry with prospective market prospects. In August 2019, Tata Tea Premium, for example, debuted a new commercial campaign starring Sania Mirza. As part of its goal, the business has launched a new advertising campaign starring Sania Mirza to promote the Tata Tea Premium brand, which combines energy, refreshment, and rejuvenation in a perfect balance. As a result, market growth is expected to be aided by the leading manufacturer's increasing use of such a marketing strategy.

The global tea market has experienced some transportation disruptions from the tea producing areas, as well as some consequential disruptions of cash flow. The impact on tea production itself is so far seems limited, however social distancing measures are triggering emergency response from tea producers in the country.

Competitive Section:

Company

Starbucks Corporation

Wissotzky Tea

Associated British Foods

Nestle S.A.

Akbar Brothers Ltd.

Tata Global Beverages

The Republic of Tea

DAVIDs Tea

