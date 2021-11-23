Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market Analysis & Forecast by 2030

Potential analysis of human DNA vaccines market is expected to reach $9,337 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market by Forecast Scenario: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, the global potential analysis of human DNA vaccines market is expected to account for $3,762 million by 2020 and reach $9,337 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2030. Key opportunities for market expansion include the high need for vaccines for immunization & prevention of infectious diseases.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/potential-analysis-of-human-DNA-vaccines-market

Vaccines used currently are composed of killed pathogen or live attenuated viruses, whereas DNA vaccines consist of the DNA sequence of the antigen, which is administered in humans to stimulate an immune response. This approach offers a number of potential advantages over traditional approaches, including the stimulation of both B- and T-cell responses, improved vaccine stability, the absence of any infectious agent, and the relative ease of large-scale manufacture. In addition, DNA vaccines are temperature stable, leading to easier storage and transport.

Key Findings of the Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market:

• North America is expected to dominate the market in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Europe is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The leading players profiled in the global potential analysis of human DNA vaccines market are Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., MedImmune, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pharos Biologicals, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, CureVac, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Similar Reports:

Erythropoietin Drugs Market

Protein Therapeutics Market

Surgical Equipment Market

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: