Personal Bank Card Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Personal Bank Card Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Published Report by Allied Market Research Titled,”Personal Bank Card Market by Product Type (Debit Card, Credit, Prepaid, Charge, Stored-value, Fleet Cards, and Others), and Application (Private Banks, Central Banks, Commercial Banks, Individuals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report offers an extensive personal bank card market analysis focusing on key growth drivers, key market players, stakeholders, and forecast of revenue based on past data. This helps the existing as well as potential market players in framing long term profitable strategies. It provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts and tables.



In April 2019, NatWest bank, developed UK’s first biometric fingerprint card, which instead of pin, relies on a fingerprint of the cardholder to verify transaction. It is used to verify transactions above the £30 contactless limit as well as for other payment services for withdrawing cash from an ATM. The fingerprint is only held on the card and not centrally by the bank. Each transaction is verified using data which is encrypted and stored locally on the card. The fingerprint is unique and cannot be replaced, and thus biometrics are gaining ground as a secured and convenient alternative to passwords and PINs.

The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth -strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Advanced Card Systems and Solutions

• Barclays

• Are Con

• Art-Line

• Caxton Mark

• Emperor Technology

• Hedpes

• Sis Software and Services

Segmental Analysis:

In the report, the personal bank card market is divided into various segment, which makes the analysis efficient and easily understandable. The report offers an in-depth insight for each segment in the personal bank card industry. Segregating the large problem into smaller parts makes it easy to solve even the complex problems. Similarly, to analyze the personal bank card market effectively and efficiently. The related graphs and data tables have made the analysis much impactful and easily understandable. The interested parties can surely rip the benefits of the report on the personal bank card market.

Highlights of the Report:

1. Competitive landscape of the personal bank card market.

2. Revenue generated by each segment of the personal bank card market by 2027.

3. Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the personal bank card market.

4. Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

5. Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

6. Top impacting factors of the personal bank card market.

Personal Bank card Key Market Segments and Subsegments Includes:

By Product Type

• Debit Card

• Credit Card

• Prepaid Cards

• Charge Cards

• Stored-value Cards

• Fleet Cards

• Others

By Application

• Private Banks

• Commercial Banks

• Central Banks

• Individuals

• Others

Geographically the personal bank card market covers provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Scope and Structure Analysis:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2027

Base Year Considered: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2027

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

1. To subdue the spread of COVID–19, respective governments have shutdown day-to-day business operations by implementing a full-scale lockdown. Labour shortages and delays in project completion are a few factors hindering the global personal bank card industry, resulting in a decline in production.

2. The global personal bank card market forecast has been significantly impacted by the outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which have significant demand for personal bank card market.

3. The global factories have struggled to manufacture and assemble new devices as workers have stayed in their homes while the already available devices in various warehouses cannot be transported due to current rules & regulations, which disrupted the global supply chains.

4. The impact of COVID-19 on personal bank card market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products are gradually going to increase. This is expected to provide opportunities for companies operating in the market to think about ways of increasing production, research about technologies, and improve current products.

Key Benefits of the Report:

1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current personal bank card market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

5. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

