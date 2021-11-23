Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Value to Hit $14.13 million by 2025, at CAGR of 7.4% | AMR

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry

The market include rise in the healthcare awareness among the people, surge in the disposable income, and significant increase in geriatric population.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical nonwoven disposables are significant products in the field of healthcare. These products are gaining popularity with which they provide hygienic options that help in preventing contamination and infections. These products have the characteristics like resilience, strength, absorbency, elasticity, and softness. These characteristics make them to possess the features like sterility, Liquid repellence, anti-bacterial and flame retardant. Some of the examples of medical nonwoven disposables include surgical gowns, drapes & packs, medical gowns, medical under pads, shoe, and hair covers.

The medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at $18,922.86 million 2020, and is projected to reach $18,659.57 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The surgical product segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020. The medical nonwovens disposables exhibit advantages like protection from dry and wet contacts and air-borne particles, proper breathability, resistance from abrasion and lint, stability against plasma, radiation, and steam sterilization.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/477

Growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections, rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries are the major factors that boost the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Moreover, rise in healthcare awareness among the people, surge in the disposable income, and significant increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries impede the growth of this market.

Technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated as incontinence products and sterile nonwoven products. The incontinence products segment is further classified into disposable underwear, cotton pad, feminine hygiene, disposable diaper. Feminine hygiene is further divided as feminine napkins and panty shield. The disposable diaper is further divided as baby diapers and adult diapers. The sterile nonwoven products are further sub-segmented as disposable surgical masks, respirators, surgical gowns, drapes, other sterile nonwoven materials. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of product, the medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated as incontinence products and sterile nonwoven products. The incontinence products segment is sub-divided into disposable underwear, cotton pad, feminine hygiene, disposable diaper. Feminine hygiene is further divided as feminine napkins and panty shield.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/477

The disposable diaper is further divided as baby diapers and adult diapers. The sterile nonwoven products segment is the major contributor toward the market growth, owing to rapid developments in nonwovens production technology.

North America held the highest market share of the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to rapid developments in nonwovens production technology and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. Overall, the need for nonwoven disposables in developing and developed regions of North America is anticipated to rise sharply in the coming years.

The Major Key Players Are:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Inc. Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly Clark Corporation, and Unicharm Corporation.

Key Findings of the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market:

• By product, the sterile nonwoven products segment occupied a major share in 2020, and growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

• By region, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Brain Health Supplements Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Smart Pills Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Surgical Imaging Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.