Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market Worth $9.61 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Services), Type (Parcel Sorter, Mail Sorting, Automatic Reading and Coding Systems), Application (Courier, Express and Parcel, Government Postal), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, " Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Services), Type (Parcel Sorter, Mail Sorting, Automatic Reading and Coding Systems), Application (Courier, Express and Parcel, Government Postal), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028", published by Meticulous Research®, the parcel and postal automation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to reach $9.61 billion by 2028.

Parcel and postal automation systems are used to automate parcel sortation processes. Parcel automated systems are utilized to provide high address reading rates and high processing speed. The utilization of automated systems in the postal industry enables efficient sorting and delivery of parcel packages by avoiding manual errors.

Growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing labor costs, and the rising global need for automated sorting and delivery processes are the major factors driving the growth of the parcel and postal automation systems market.

Moreover, factors such as the adoption of automated mobile robots and AI for parcel sorting, increasing technological advancements in the parcel and postal automation industry, and growing visualization tools to improve data management are driving the growth of this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Parcel and Parcel Automation Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, resulting in the closure of manufacturing industries and disruptions in supply chains and production schedules. However, there has been a significant positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online retail industry.

To cope with the growing demand for increased parcel volumes, nearly 80% of the postal service operators adopted and transformed to advanced solutions and automation. Major investments and adoption included infrastructure changes, automation, and staff management. Moreover, there was an increased focus on parcels instead of postal mails and letters, cross-border e-commerce, improving customer experience, domestic e-commerce, and financial services.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the adoption of automation systems. Several vendors are involved in reorganizing business models, adopting new distribution strategies, including outsourcing, and improving delivering capabilities to enhance organizational efficiencies, customer experience, and last-mile delivery. High consumption of essential commodities led to disruptions in global supply chains in the first and second quarters of 2020. The closure of local retailers, manufacturing plants, and operational processes disrupted the distribution of goods and enhanced e-commerce channels.

Parcel and Postal Market Overview

The parcel and postal automation systems market is segmented based on component, type, application, and geography. This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on component, in 2021, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall parcel and postal automation systems market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of parcel volumes and the increasing cost of manual labor. The hardware used in parcel sorting includes sensors, controllers, barcode readers, dimension, weigh and scan systems (DWS), transportation conveyors, and induction equipment. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising need to solve technical issues and provide frequent servicing to automated parcel sorting systems; growing demand for frequent hardware and software upgrades; servicing; periodic maintenance, and repair to function adequately.

Based on type, in 2021, the information management system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the parcel and postal automation software market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed due to the rising demand for automated receiving and dispatching, sorting, and distribution of parcels at stations through the application of integrated barcode identification technology; and the need for information management systems for user records, uploads, and to monitor the detailed information of delivery of parcels immediately. However, the parcel operations type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing demand for operational efficiency and flexibility for easy configuration of the sorting logic and network-wide consistent parcel processing.

Based on type, in 2021, the parcel sorters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall parcel and postal automation systems market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for highly labor-intensive processing of parcels and ongoing research carried out by major players in the market to automate parcel processes. However, the automatic reading and coding system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for high speed, flexibility, and reading performance; and the demand for easy-to-use training systems for stamps, labels, and symbols.

Based on type, in 2021, the linear parcel sorters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall parcel sorters market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need for automated systems to sort parcels, small parcels, and other items into tight space diverted windows within a smaller footprint than traditional loop sorters. However, the loop parcel sorters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for sorting individual items for order fulfillment, sorting case goods, parcels, and shipping bags for shipping, receiving, and cross-docking.

Based on type, in 2021, the letter sorters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall mail sorting systems market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the reliable extraction and interpretation of address information, logos, and labels to ensure that items are quickly sorted and delivered to their respective locations. However, the mixed mail sorters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for processing a wide range of mails and the increasing need to incorporate large-scale automated sorting in a smaller area.

Based on application, in 2021, the courier, express, and parcels segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall parcel and postal automation systems market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing courier demand for B2C orders to deliver items purchased at local stores or medical courier orders to its respective customers. The rising need to save staff time and reduce overall expenses and the increase in the courier and parcel volumes delivered are boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global parcel and postal automation systems market by value. The region’s large market share is mainly attributed to the presence of major automation companies, the adoption of advanced technologies in logistics and distribution services, and the adoption of automation systems in the e-commerce sector.

Moreover, speedy renovations and increasing installation or capacity expansion of existing postal automation systems, high investments by the United States Postal Service (USPS) in postal automation systems, and high inorganic growth strategies followed by companies operating in this market for the expansion installation of automation systems for meeting the growing volumes of parcels are among some of the factors boosting the market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second position in terms of market share in the parcel and postal automation systems market by value. The region’s large market share is mainly attributed to growing retail and e-commerce in industries, suitable logistics industry to adopt the newest technologies, and rising collaborations and partnerships among players operating in this market.

Government-sponsored funding on increasing digitalization and the emphasis on parcel and postal automation is boosting the European market. Such practices encourage logistics operators and distribution companies to deploy automatic sorters and parcel operations solutions to ensure higher accuracy and reduced errors in parcel deliveries.

According to Parcel Monitor, Europe’s e-commerce revenue is expected to exceed $450 billion by 2021, with e-commerce users exceeding 500 million, with nearly 60% of the region’s population shopping online. The increasing e-commerce sales across the region are expected to accelerate the adoption of the parcel and postal automation systems.

The key players operating in the global parcel and postal automation systems market are Siemens Logistics GmbH (Germany), Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Pitney Bowes, Inc. (U.S.), Vanderlande Industries BV (Netherlands), SOLYSITIC SAS (France), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Fives Group (France), National Presort, LP (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (France), Dematic Holding S.a.r.l., (U.S.), Interroll Group (Switzerland), EuroSort Systems B.V. (Netherlands), NEC Philippines, Inc (Philippines), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), and Honeywell Intelligrated (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report

Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Component

Hardware

Services

Software Information Management System Data Sorting Management Parcel Operations Other Software



Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Type

Parcel Sorters Linear Parcel Sorters Loop Parcel Sorters

Mail Sorting Systems Letter Sorters Culler Face Cancellers Flat Sorters Mixed Mail Sorters

Automatic Reading and Coding Systems

Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Application

Courier, Express, and Parcels

Government Postal

Parcel and Postal Automation Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of LATAM



