Organic Tea Market Size to Reach USD 2,050.2 Million in 2028 With CAGR 10.8% | Reports And Data

Increasing demand for organic tea for maintaining the overall health is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic tea market size is expected to reach USD 2,050.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand of flavonoid-based beverages, which have anti-oxidant characteristics is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Organic tea is a very popular beverage prepared using buds and leaves obtained from Camellia sinensis. It is free from pesticides, herbicides and artificial fertilizers, and has antioxidant characteristics. Demand for organic tea is increasing rapidly because people are becoming more health conscious. It also helps in slimming and keeps the body hydrated. Because of these benefits, it is closely associated with the health and fitness, and wellness industries and is the leading choice among those who want to lose weight.

Manufacturers in the organic tea market are adopting different strategies such as merger and acquisition, product innovations, and expansion of plant capacity to increase their market revenue share and global presence. For instance, Tea Company & The Tea Room Chocolate offers a variety of organic tea-based products such as a 60% dark chocolate bar with green tea, a white chocolate bar with honey and chamomile tea, and a 60% dark chocolate bar with raspberry rooibos tea.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report are Associated British Foods plc, Unilever plc, Tata Consumer Products, The Bigelow Tea Company, The Republic of Tea, Stash Tea Company, Tazo Tea Company, The UK Loose Leaf Tea Company Ltd., Newman’s Own, Inc., and Tetley.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Black tea segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, owing to its major health benefits such as presence of antioxidants that help to block DNA damage associated with exposure to tobacco or other toxic chemicals. These antioxidants are different from those obtained from fruits and vegetables, and as a regular part of the daily diet, these can provide additional benefits for a healthy living. Black tea has antimicrobial properties that can kill harmful microbes and improve intestinal bacteria and immunity.

• Oolong tea segment is expected to expand at a faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It is a Chinese traditional herbal tea that is partially fermented and semi-oxidized. It differs from green tea and black tea in terms of antioxidant content such as thearubigins, theaflavins, and EGCG. Consuming oolong tea provides various health benefits such as improving metabolism, lowering cholesterol levels, and helping to lose weight.

• Flavored tea segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Flavored tea is gaining special attention in modern times, due to its enhanced flavor. Shifting trend from traditional tea to flavored tea is another driver boosting demand for flavored organic tea. This type of tea is available in the forms of oolong, mint, chamomile, cinnamon, and others. It contains plenty of vitamin C which helps to maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels, manage weight loss, and boosts a person's immunity.

• Supermarkets or hypermarkets segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. This channel offers a large variety of goods in one place, provides great discount on bulk purchase, and give seasonal offers to attract many customers towards product purchase.

• North America accounted for significant market revenue share in 2020 because of growing consumption of organic tea in the United States and constant launch of new flavors by prominent players. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the safety of healthy food. The trend of consuming effective organic beverages in the United States and Canada also drives market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented organic tea market based on type, form, taste, packaging type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Green Tea

• Black Tea

• White Tea

• Oolong Tea

• Herbal Tea

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dried Leaf

• Liquid

• Powder

• Others

Taste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Flavored

• Plain

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Paper Pouches

• Cans

• Cartons

• Teabags

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Specialty stores

• Online Retail

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Features of the Organic Tea Analysis Market Report:

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

• Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

• A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

• In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

• Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

• Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

• Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Organic Tea Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Organic Tea Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing awareness about hygiene and safety of organic products

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for specialty teas

Continued…

