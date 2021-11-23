First Patient Treated in Clinical Study of OsteoActivator-P Membranes for Accelerated Alveolar Ridge Preservation
OSS, THE NETHERLANDS, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osteo-Pharma today announced that the first patient has been treated for the clinical trial ‘OsteoActivator-P for accelerated localized alveolar ridge preservation’. The study is a randomized prospective clinical trial, comparing OsteoActivator-P coated membranes vs Collagen Membrane-P uncoated for accelerated localized alveolar ridge preservation and will investigate the efficacy and safety of OsteoActivator-P. The study is expected to enroll a total of 16 patients at 2 clinical centers in The Netherlands.
OsteoActivator-P is a new and promising innovative medical device product for the dental market for all applications requiring guided bone regeneration. Preclinical data have provided a strong rationale for this first clinical trial and a robust study protocol is now available to address the efficacy and safety profile of OsteoActivator-P. In addition, osteoactivator coated membranes will also be developed to improve the healing of bone fractures, in particular for osteoporotic individuals experiencing complex and difficult to heal fractures.
More details of the clinical trial can be found at https://www.trialregister.nl/trial/9346
Osteo-Pharma is actively seeking venture and/or strategic partners to support global marketing. If interested, please contact Osteo-Pharma using the contact information below.
About Osteo-Pharma:
Osteo-Pharma is a Dutch Life Sciences company developing novel medical devices and pharmaceuticals to improve the local healing of bone defects and fractures. Its proprietary OsteoActivator platform is currently used to develop products for both dental and orthopedic applications.
Contact:
Osteo-Pharma: Jan Gossen, CEO - Email: info@osteo-pharma.com
Jan Gossen
