Road Safety Market Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Road Safety Market Size – USD 2.96 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.2%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents. The increasing need for improvement in the road structure and public security is expected to drive the market for road safety over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding road safety are contributing to the growth of the road safety market.

The Global Road Safety Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Road Safety industry. The report covers the Road Safety Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Road Safety market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Road Safety market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Road Safety market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Road Safety Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Road Safety Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Road Safety market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Road Safety industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Road Safety market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Redflex Holdings, an innovative global technology company, which designs and creates solutions that enable smarter cities, announced the launch of Halo Edge. The Halo Edge is the next generation (deep learning-based algorithms) intelligent ANPR camera solution that delivers Clean Air or low emissions zones detection.

The Red Light & Speed Enforcement segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2019. The increasing need to reduce the number of collisions and right-angle crashes has increased the adoption of the Red Light & Speed Enforcement.

Professional services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The increasing need for the improvement of operational efficiency, wise financial management, and business productivity are driving the growth of the professional services in the road safety market over the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Road Safety market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Road Safety market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.

Global Road Safety Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Road Safety market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Road Safety Market on the basis of Solutions, Services, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Road Safety Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Road Safety Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Road Safety Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Road Safety Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Road Safety Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Road Safety Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Road Safety market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Road Safety market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

