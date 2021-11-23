Phytosterols Market Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2022

The global Phytosterols Market has generated $490 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period to reach $935 million by 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phytosterols Market by Market type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," the global phytosterols market has generated $490 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period to reach $935 million by 2022. In 2015, Beta-sitosterols type occupied three-fifths share in terms of revenue.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phytosterols-market

Increase in coronary diseases such as heart disease (Atherosclerosis and heart attack), stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and peripheral vascular diseases, governmental approvals, and advancements in technologies have fueled the growth of phytosterols. In addition, the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with phytosterols has propelled its demand among consumers. Furthermore, anti-aging and anti-cancerous properties in phytosterols have increased its applications in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, regulating bodies such as FDA and various committees have approved the use of phytosterols in food items such as sausages, bakery products, beverages, and others. Phytosterols blended with food products can reduce various health problem like heart risks, coronary heart diseases, increased cholesterol levels, and obesity and the market is expected to find major acceptance in the coming years.

According to Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemicals & Materials at Allied Market Research, "Biosynthesis of plants and root culture is the new biotechnological alternative to increase the production of phytosterols."

In 2015, beta-sitosterols accounted for a major share, which facilitated the phytosterols market to grow with demand owing to its large pool applications in the pharmaceutical sector followed by campesterols with extensive applications in food and beverages. Furthermore, the health benefits associated with phytosterols have stirred the market with demand in blending food products with phytosterols. The technological advancements such as vitro-culture and biosynthesis of plants and roots is anticipated to drive the market with potential growth opportunities.

Key findings of the study

• In the application segment, pharmaceuticals occupied one-third share in 2015.

• The phytosterol market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

• In North America, the phytosterols market in the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016-2022.

• The campesterol type occupied more than one-fourth share in 2015.

• In LAMEA, the phytosterols market in β-sitosterols segment is likely to achieve a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

In 2015, Europe was the dominating market in phytosterols, occupying more than two-fifths share followed by North America, whereas the phytosterols market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2016-2022.

Top market players in this sector include Archer Daniels Midlands, Cargill Incorporated, Pharmchem Laboratories Inc., BASF SE, E.I. DuPont De Nemours, Raisio plc, Arboris LLC, Unilever plc, Hyphyto Inc., and Gustav Parmenteir GmbH.

Other Trending Reports:

Digital Therapeutics Market

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Testing Market

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market



About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: