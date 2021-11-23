The Art of "Mystique" launch by Ukrainian artist - Nadiya Albishchenko at World Fashion Festival Awards
Nadiya Albishchenko is a woman with multiple talents! Being a full-time Mother and running a global food trading business, yet finds time for her creativity!DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as part-time fun for her kids changed during global lock-down and turned into a serious work of spectacular art that is beyond imagination!
We have all heard of different kinds of arts such as paintings, sculptures, wood carving, metal molding but what makes her work stand out is the nobility of her thoughts that has given us something very unique and unimaginable.
"Mystique" – an art for Nature Lovers created by 100% recyclable, bio-degradable, ocean-friendly material that not only energizes your thoughts but the very fauna of each material used in it helps the surroundings to create positive energy.
"Mystique" is a unique form of art created by Seashells according to Feng Shui and Vaastu Seashells have their own aura and energy field that enhances positivity, inviting good vibes into our home or workplace, it is believed in Feng Shui, seas-shells come loaded with luck. Because of their association with the sea, which connects distant places, shells are supposed to enhance travel luck as well as strengthen long-distance relationships. Seashells also provide relief from stress and offer a protective shield. Shells are also a symbol of good communication, positive and healthy relationships, and prosperity.
Whatever the purpose may be from strengthening marital relations, protecting your home, just for good luck or a stable career, better learning for children or greater wealth, better family ties and relations or just to beautify your environment "Mystique" is the answer.
Every piece of art is uniquely created from the Seashells derived from the number Seven (7) an early prime number in the series of positive integers, the number seven has greatly symbolic associations in religion, mythology, and philosophy. Collected from the middle of Mother Earth – The Middle East. Each portrait symbolized the Strength, Power, and Beauty of unity in the United Arab Emirates.
Vinay Gandhi
www.creativeauthors.org
+971 558872493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Nadiya Albishchenko Made Sheikh Zaid's Picture with Sea Shells