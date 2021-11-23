Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Size, Share and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size – USD 97.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance.

The renting of construction equipment helps capital-intensive companies to expand their business as per their requirement. This, in turn, allows these companies to serve niche markets and bag multiple specialty construction projects.

The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Construction Equipment Rental industry. The report covers the Construction Equipment Rental Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Construction Equipment Rental market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Construction Equipment Rental market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Construction Equipment Rental market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Construction Equipment Rental Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/476

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Construction Equipment Rental market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Construction Equipment Rental industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Construction Equipment Rental market.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In March 2019, Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period. This region has witnessed growth in the number of metro projects, highways, airports, hydroelectric projects, and dams as well as heavy industrial activities over the last few years.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Construction Equipment Rental market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Construction Equipment Rental market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Construction Equipment Rental market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-equipment-rental-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:

Equipment TypeOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Real Estate

Commercial Estate

Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure

Others

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/476

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Construction Equipment Rental Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Construction Equipment Rental Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Equipment Rental Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Construction Equipment Rental Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Construction Equipment Rental Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Construction Equipment Rental market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Construction Equipment Rental market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Biofuels Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biofuels-market

Hydroponics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydroponics-market

Heavy EVs and Industrial Equipment Charging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heavy-evs-and-industrial-equipment-charging-market

Automotive Data Monetization Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-data-monetization-market

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-driver-assistance-system-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

