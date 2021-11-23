Continuous Testing Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 14.1% through 2026 | ATOS, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, Tricentis
The ""Global Continuous Testing market Size, Status, and Forecast 2026"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Continuous Testing market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.
Continuous testing market was valued at US$ 998.8 million in 2017, and is expected to increase to US$ 3,273.8 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026
This statistic research depicts the global Continuous Testing market's growth prospects. It also sheds insight on the global Continuous Testing industry's market segmentation. This study also includes data on regional classification and its impact on worldwide Continuous Testing market demands.
Major Key players in this Market:
EPAM Systems, Mindtree, HCL Technologies, ATOS, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, Tricentis, Cigniti, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and NIIT Technologies.
Segmental Analysis
Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Continuous Testing market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.
Regional Analysis
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Continuous Testing Market:
Continuous testing market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2018 - 2026). Continuous testing market in this region is projected to reach US$ 733.3 million by 2026. The growth in this region is attributed to increasing development in IT infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China among others. Increasing adoption of mobile devices and Internet by consumers are factors expected to escalate the overall market growth. According to ’ analysis, it is estimated that around 3.5 billion internet users were reported globally in 2016, and around 45% of the global population accessed the internet in the same year. According to ’ analysis, majority of the global internet users were located in Asia Pacific, whereas China is the leading country in digital marketing in the world. In 2016, China recorded over 721 million internet users. Therefore, these factors are expected to boost demand for continuous software delivery, which consequently will accelerate demand for continuous testing, in order to continuously review and optimize the test suite to eliminate redundancy and maximize business risk coverage.
Key players in the market are focusing on product launches, in order to enhance its product offerings. In July 2016, LogiGear, a software testing solution company, launched Continuous Testing (CT) solution and service to enable improvements in automated testing in DevOps environments. LogiGear’s continuous testing solution and its full-range of testing automation services will help customers with the transformation from manual to continuous testing methods.
Major players operating in the global continuous testing market include EPAM Systems, Mindtree, HCL Technologies, ATOS, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, Tricentis, Cigniti, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and NIIT Technologies.
