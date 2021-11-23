Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market To Reach Around US$ 1,342.9 Million By 2027 - CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Demand for Prepared and Processed Food Products and Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care Products to Augment Growth of Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Cellulose is mostly made up of two sugars: glucose and galactose, and a plentiful supply of both is the fundamental source of cellular energy for all living things. Both of these sugars can also be obtained as polysaccharides from plant material, and gelatinization is the process of breaking down cellulosic material to release the sugars into a liquid such as celluloid. Gelatin manufacture has vastly improved in recent years, and the substance has been optimised to be both extremely soluble and odourless. As a viscosity modifier or thickening, carboxymethyl cellulose is used.

Today, There are various alternative ways to make celluloid, but carboxymethyl cellulose gum is one of the most frequent. Mechanical or chemical methods are used to remove the gum from the cellulose components in wood. This is usually accomplished by soaking the wood in a mild solution and then exposing the solution to high heat for a brief time. The resulting mixture, which has now turned into a gelatinous substance, is ground into a powder, combined with water, and refined further.

Market Dynamics

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for prepared and processed foods. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, prepared food exports from the United States climbed from US$ 5, 849 million in 2015 to US$ 6,682 million in 2019.

Players in the worldwide carboxymethyl cellulose market can expect lucrative growth prospects as consumer spending on personal care products rises. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average annual expenditure on personal care products in the U.S. increased from US$ 707 in 2016 to US$ 768 in 2018.

Moreover, increasing expenditure on household cleaning products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. For instance, in December 2020, according to a new survey conducted by Toluna and commissioned by Tide, about two-thirds of the people in the U.S. are concerned about stains this holiday season and over 40% of the people in the U.S. foresee grease and oil as the biggest challenge in preparation for their holiday meal. In fact, nearly 60% say that household cleaning products, such as laundry detergent, will take up more room in their shopping cart this year.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Inc., CP Kelco, Daicel Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Lamberti S.p.A., Penn Carbose Inc., Sichem LLC, SINCOCMC Co. Ltd, Yixing Tongda Chemical Co. Ltd, and Nouryon

The carboxymethyl cellulose market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in January 2020, Nouryon signed an agreement to acquire the carboxymethyl cellulose business of J.M. Huber Corporation.

