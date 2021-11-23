Driving Simulator Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Driving Simulator Market Size – USD 4.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global driving simulator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5.96 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for driver simulators to enable novice driver to train and practice, and for driving tests to secure a driver’s license are some key factors driving demand for car driving simulators.

The Global Driving Simulator Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Driving Simulator industry. The report covers the Driving Simulator Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Driving Simulator market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Driving Simulator market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Driving Simulator market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Driving Simulator Market Scenario 2020-2028

The Global Driving Simulator Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Driving Simulator market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Driving Simulator industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Driving Simulator market.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, Adacel Systems Inc. became a part of Lockheed Martin’s team through a subcontract to support Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS), Maintenance Program (ATMP).

Aircraft segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising adoption of simulation technology in the aviation sector is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Europe accounted for a major share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements, rising adoption of simulation technology in automotive sectors, and robust presence of key market players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Driving Simulator market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Driving Simulator market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc.

Global Driving Simulator Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Driving Simulator market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global driving simulator market based on application, transport type, simulator type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training

Research and Testing

Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Car

Truck and Bus

Train

Ships

Aircraft

Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training Simulator

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Customed build Simulator

Racing Simulator

Marine

Aviation

Rail

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Driving Simulator Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Driving Simulator Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Driving Simulator Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Driving Simulator Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Driving Simulator Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Driving Simulator Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Driving Simulator market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Driving Simulator market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

