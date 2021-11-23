Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size – USD 19.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry. The report covers the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

Beyond the visual line of sight, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are considered advantageous in the collection of a large amount of data in fewer deployments. Besides, deploying a UAV is cost-effective as compared to various traditional methods, including manned helicopters.

The unmanned aerial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

