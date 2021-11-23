Probiotics Market To Surpass US$ 80.0 Billion By 2027 | Groupe Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PROBI AB

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probiotics are a sort of functional food or beverage that helps to improve gut health and promote immunity. Furthermore, they aid in the breakdown of high-calorie foods, making it easier for stomach acids to break down complex protein and facilitating digestion. During the forecast period, the market is expected to rise due to consumer adoption of healthy lifestyles and increased health awareness.

The global probiotics market was estimated to be valued around US$ 48.0 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Key companies covered as a part of this study BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen, Groupe Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PROBI AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Mother Dairy, General Mills, Inc., China-Biotics, Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Market Opportunities

Increased use of probiotics in new applications, such as muffins, cheese, chocolates, and sausages, is expected to open up new markets. For example, in October 2018, Unilever launched Culture Republick, a new probiotic ice cream brand that the company claims is the first premium ice cream to incorporate probiotics. Milk & Honey, turmeric chai & cinnamon, cold brew & chocolate chip, pistachio & caramel, lemon & graham, chocolate & cherry, and matcha & fudge are among Culture Republick's seven flavours.

Market Trends

A prominent market trend is the increasing usage of lactobacillus strain as an ingredient in yoghurt and milk products to improve digestibility and reduce the risk of blotting and acid reflux. Furthermore, because it has a sweet taste, the lactobacillus strain is excellent in improving the texture and flavour of yoghurt. As a result, the lactobacillus strain is becoming increasingly popular in milk and yoghurt products, boosting probiotics market growth.

Global Probiotics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The rapid increase in demand of nutrition food products in recent times coupled with the disruptions in supply chain caused during Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic has resulted in inability to maintain levels of supply. However, rising demand for probiotics owing to rising health issues among elderly population for immunity boost during Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic is expected to stabilize the growth of the market after the mid quarter 2020.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Probiotics Food and Beverages

Probiotics Dietary Supplements

Probiotics Animal Feed

By Application

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

By Ingredient

Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

